10 Ways To Elevate Store-Bought Gnocchi

If you're interested in making your own pasta from scratch, you may want to start with gnocchi, that potato-filled, dumpling-like Italian specialty that provides the perfect starchy base for so many different recipes. It's one of the easiest types of pasta to make, even if you're a beginner. But you may not have the time or energy to make gnocchi from scratch every time you're craving it, and that's where store-bought gnocchi comes into play. Store-bought gnocchi cooks in a matter of minutes and can be boiled or cooked in other ways to create a crispier texture.

Of course, gnocchi prepared simply can be really delicious. We love pairing it with a basic marinara or tomato sauce or even combining it with a classic Bolognese. However, there are a ton of other, arguably more creative ways to utilize the ingredient in your cooking. We've compiled this list of 10 different ways to elevate store-bought gnocchi to give you the ideas you need to take your gnocchi dish to the next level. Once you read about these hacks, you may never look at store-bought gnocchi the same way again. Pick up a package of the stuff, and get ready for some seriously delicious meals.