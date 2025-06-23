16 Ways To Decorate A Bar Cart
If you have a bare-bones bar cart sitting around in the house, there's a world of options on how to style it. Luckily, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money to achieve the desired look. You can work with items that you already have at home, in addition to seeking out specific items at your favorite home goods or secondhand store. A lot of kitchen decor must-have items can be used to decorate your home bar, too.
It's up to you whether you want to work with a lot of colors, various shapes, or keep things simple. No matter what route you choose, you'll have a lot of fun creating a bar cart to match your aesthetic. And remember, even if you establish a style and specific decor, there's always the opportunity to change things around — you add another element, move things to a different area, or integrate a new color. There's no wrong way to do it. You likely have a lot of elements to work with at home, so let's begin.
Decide if you want to be a minimalist or a maximalist
Before you start trying to incorporate colors, materials, and shapes, it's important to figure if you want a simple, minimal bar cart or something that's dressed to the nines. Of course, there's some middle ground, but this is where you have to understand your personal taste. If you're trying to build a focal point in the house, then it might be to your advantage to have the bar cart decorated to the max.
However, if the house is full of neutrals and originally minimalist in style, you don't necessarily want the bar cart to be an eyesore. There's no right way to approach this; it's based on your personal preference, style, and other design elements in your home. Once you understand this and make a choice, we can move on to the next part.
Pick a color scheme
One of the best ways to style a bar cart is to pick an overarching color scheme. Do you prefer pastels, a beachy vibe with coral and seafoam green, or do you want to lean into darker colors for a more academic look? Any cups, bottles, and decorations can all be a part of the look when you want to add a pop of color. It's easier to narrow it down if the room the bar cart is in (or your house) has a specific color scheme. Tie the shades in with any decorations on the bar cart, whether that's coasters, straws, or art.
If you're having trouble coming up with a color scheme, you can approach it in a few ways. For a bolder, more striking look, opt for complementary colors, which are colors on the opposite side of the color wheel, such as blue and orange. Try the monochromatic route — which means you choose one color in various shades, tints, or tones, like navy blue and imperial blue — or pick analogous colors that are adjacent on the color wheel, such as blue and blue-violet.
Incorporate art
If you have paintings or artwork lying around at home, now is a great time to bust them out. Instead of doing a gallery wall somewhere in the house, opt for a gallery behind the bar cart to draw attention to the area without cluttering the cart. You might choose to hang a painting behind the cart or incorporate an art piece or two on the bar cart. The latter works best with a framed piece of work rather than a loose canvas or print, simply because you are working next to liquids and don't want to damage the artwork.
If you're renting an apartment or a home, placing art on the bar cart or leaning against the wall is a great way to avoid adding holes to the rental while still showing off your collection. This is one of the occasions where you can go to a thrift store and find an affordable piece of framed artwork to add as decor, rather than collecting an expensive piece.
Add a plant or two
The key to incorporating plants or floral arrangements into a bar cart is to keep it convenient and feasible — it still needs water and sunlight, so factor that in. To approach styling the plants, consider how many you want to include, how big the plant is, and how many other components are on your bar cart. One small piece of greenery can add a colorful focal point without overwhelming the space. The size and the amount of plants will depend on how many products you plan to store on the cart. If you're working with fewer cups and bottles, then you might be able to place more than one plant or a larger one.
A plant can work well with other decor elements, such as art or a coffee table book, to bring a whimsical and captivating element to the home bar. You could even opt to place the plant on the side of the cart, which is ideal if you have a larger shrub or a small tree. If the cart location doesn't get a lot of sun, you want something temporary; place a flower bouquet from the store in a favorite vase or use an artificial plant.
Use baskets or bowls to keep things organized
If the current bar cart looks a bit hodgepodge and cluttered, then you may want to seek out some sort of organization. For example, get a plastic bin or an attractive wicker basket to place certain items into — for example, extra napkins, coasters, or disposable cups. They are still part of the cart because you frequently reach for them, but you don't necessarily need to put them on display, especially when there are other cool items that you may want as a focal point (art prints or favorite glassware).
Take a couple of beautiful, yet useful kitchen counter decorations to use on your cart — ceramic canisters to tuck away straws or a decorative ruffled bowl to collect smaller items. The storage shouldn't divert focus from other style elements, but it helps reduce the visual clutter and puts like items together so they're easier to locate. Storage vessels can be functional too; when having people over, you can use a plastic bin with ice on the bottom shelf to store canned beverages so guests can easily grab a cold one as needed.
Display a coffee table book
Although it's literally its name, you don't have to solely display a coffee table book on a coffee table. A bar cart is a perfectly acceptable place to display a beloved and beautifully designed book or a book stack. The coffee table book easily pairs with other design elements, like art, colorful glassware, or your favorite knick-knacks. Show off your style by finding a combination that you love and that works for your home.
Incorporating a coffee table book (or a magazine) is ideal if you have a multi-level bar cart. This allows you to place it somewhere it can complement other elements. The books can be a nice touch in the middle or bottom rack, preferably away from any bottles. You can always use one book or use a couple of your favorites to create an aesthetic book stack. Optionally, place another piece of decor on top of the book — think a match collection or some figurines. The coffee table book is a fantastic product to thrift, especially if you plan to add something on top like a heavy candle.
Use a tray or lazy Susan to double as decor and to store items
One of the simplest ways to decorate a bar cart is to use a decorative tray of some sort. This helps bring a visual break, especially if you're working with a lot of glass bottles or wine glasses. A tray also looks good alongside other styling essentials, like a coffee table book, candles, or flowers. Place liquor bottles or bartending tools on the tray and pick a design that works with the rest of decor. For something colorful and bold, find inspiration from Dolly Parton's kitchen and use a tray with a floral design. If you prefer something sleek and simple, opt for a mirrored tray or a silver one.
You can always mix it up later. Place a few bottles on a tray or a lazy Susan, and then feel free to switch it up in a couple of months. You can also consider using different colors and textures, such as placing a wooden tray on the top and a silver serving tray in the middle row of the bar cart. Or try factoring in different shapes, such as using a round lazy Susan and a geometric-shaped tray.
Display your citrus
Rather than walking over to the kitchen to grab citrus fruits for a cocktail garnish, use your lemons, oranges, and limes as part of the decor. It brings a colorful and whimsical touch that doubles as an actual part of your cocktail. Place a few of the fruits in a bowl or a vessel that you want to display them in — decorative ceramic bowl or food-safe tray would work well here. You could opt for a colorful or patterned bowl for added flair.
Adding the citrus to the cart keeps things streamlined when you're making your cocktails; you don't have to walk here and there and everywhere to make a drink. It can all be done right at the bar cart, especially if you also have your tools conveniently tucked away in a basket or displayed prominently on the cart.
Feature your favorite glasses
Dust off and wash those beloved stemware glasses from your great-grandmother or that cocktail set that you thrifted a few years back. Your bar cart is the quintessential place to display your most loved glassware. If you go on a whimsical route, mix various glass shapes and colors, whether that's your cactus margarita glasses or colored wine glasses. You can work with a rainbow of colors and designs, such as storing wine glasses together on the top row, displaying colorful aperitif glassware in the middle row, and keeping elegant old-fashioned glasses on the bottom.
Your home bar is also the perfect place to display your favorite liquor as the labels usually feature a fun design, a colorful element, or an eye-catching font. Remember to avoid one of the classic mistakes when organizing your home bar and make sure the labels are facing forward. Let your glasses be front and center, and then incorporate things like magazines or bowls around them.
Mix and match metals or wood
You don't have to play it safe and go matchy-matchy by using the same materials when decorating a bar cart. Your home bar can easily get a chic upgrade if you combine different metals or introduce some accents made out of different material. This approach can easily elevate a minimalist cart without overwhelming it. Pick two elements, rather than a whole slew of them, to start. Wood, such as a wooden tray or bowl, is a great option when you want something with a natural look to partner with a classic glass cart. Alternatively, try styling a wooden bar cart with silver or chrome elements.
You can also place a gold tray or brass figurines on the sleek black metal or silver bar cart. Or, put a silver cocktail shaker on the top shelf and a contrasting gold bowl on the bottom — ideal for storing any napkins or other bar tools. It helps if you have one focal item or material, and then you can decide what you'd like to style it with. These combinations are usually eye-catching and look effortlessly chic.
Give your bar cart a personal or sentimental touch
Your bar cart doesn't have to look like a dull, corporate cubicle without any sign of life. It's a part of your home, so bring yourself into the picture and incorporate personal elements to make it feel more homey. Do you have a couple of picture frames tucked away in a closet somewhere and a shoebox full of images you aren't sure what to do with? Pick out a couple of your favorites to proudly display on your bar cart.
Somewhat surprisingly, even the picture frame can be a multifaceted decor piece. A textured and shiny bejeweled frame can bring a textural component into the mix, while you can always use an elegant and sleek silver frame on your brass cart to vary textures and colors. Tie that well-loved monogrammed scarf your mom gave you around the handle, or hang up a drawing your toddler drew. Bring a bit of yourself into your home bar.
Play around with different textures
When designing your home bar, don't forget to mix different textures. Even simple combinations like embroidered cloth napkins and a wicker basket can create a striking visual element. A woven planter to hold your beloved plant might look nice with a smoother item, such as a marble slab where you can display your cups, straws, and napkins. Dried lavender brings a visual and textural component that looks nice with a smooth ceramic vase. You may also factor in what the bar cart is made of, whether it's wood, metal, or rattan, as part of the texture.
You probably have more textures and options than you think — like a sophisticated engraved decanter, a plain pleated lampshade, or an earthy woven placemat. If you're not sure how to approach it, scout your local secondhand store and pick two or three textured items to incorporate in your bar cart. Place one item in each tier so it doesn't overwhelm the senses. And don't fret, you can still have a minimalist cart with multiple textures.
Show off your knick-knacks or travel souvenirs
If your bookshelf or china cabinet is starting to look a little cluttered, why not display your beloved travel souvenir or family heirloom on your bar cart? The same idea goes if you tend to store something away without an idea of how to display it. Bring it out and put it on the bar cart. Whether it's prominently displayed on the top shelf or placed on top of a coffee table book on the bottom is up to you.
Need some knick-knack ideas? How about a small, elegant sculpture or seashells if you want to go with a beachy vibe? Your home bar is the perfect place to display that mini Eiffel Tower you got on your trip to Paris, France, or the handmade handicraft you got in Oaxaca, Mexico. Just make sure the item is sturdy enough that it doesn't topple over if you happen to knock into the cart or move it — that means no thin, tall, top-heavy items.
Switch things up based on the season
Now that you've established the foundation of your bar cart and have a good rhythm going, you can have fun as the seasons change. For springtime, bring out your pastel placemats or coasters and your most colorful glassware. Display a seasonal flower bouquet from Trader Joe's and pick up a couple of products to stock your bar cart with while you're there.
As you move into autumn, place one of those adorable teeny pumpkins on a tray or coffee table book and use it all season long. If you prefer a simplified version, pick a small white pumpkin if orange is too vibrant for your particular color scheme. Make festive ornaments from applesauce and cinnamon to display on a tray for Christmas time, or hang a small wreath on the exterior of the bar cart. You can get creative by using decor pieces that you already put out for various seasons and incorporate them into your home cart.
Consider the different tiers
As you decide how to decorate the bar cart, consider using different tiers as part of your styling technique. Most will have two or three tiers. You want to establish different levels and points of interest. Display heavier or bigger items on the bottom (like interesting bottles or a large vase with vibrant flowers) so that there's less of a chance of it toppling over from being too top-heavy. Place specialty bottles on the bottom or ones you don't use as often, and add a sculptural item or mid-sized figurine off to one side to act as a focal point.
If a particular tier is narrow, you might want to center the decorations around smaller items: a stack of architecture magazines, an elegant candle, or your favorite travel souvenirs. This gives them a place of their own to be appreciated. You want to create a balance between the tiers that's both eye-catching and functional.
Consider thrifting some pieces
We mentioned this occasionally in passing, but now we want to dive into why thrifting can be an ideal way to style a home bar cart. One of the top reasons to visit a second-hand store is the prices. When you're experimenting and gathering items to decorate a home bar, you may not want to pay a hefty price for things you only want to use for decoration, as it adds up quickly.
Also, thrifting is somewhat of a treasure hunt, and you may find a stunning and rare antique piece to style your bar cart with — whether it's vintage storage jars, a clock, or some other decorative doodad. Thrift stores are great places to snag everyday functional items, like trays, a small wire wine rack, and even a ceramic planter that you can use to decorate the cart. Seek out items that hit other design elements we covered, such as those that fit your color scheme or those that are made with a specific material. You never know what you may find.