16 Ways To Decorate A Bar Cart

If you have a bare-bones bar cart sitting around in the house, there's a world of options on how to style it. Luckily, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money to achieve the desired look. You can work with items that you already have at home, in addition to seeking out specific items at your favorite home goods or secondhand store. A lot of kitchen decor must-have items can be used to decorate your home bar, too.

It's up to you whether you want to work with a lot of colors, various shapes, or keep things simple. No matter what route you choose, you'll have a lot of fun creating a bar cart to match your aesthetic. And remember, even if you establish a style and specific decor, there's always the opportunity to change things around — you add another element, move things to a different area, or integrate a new color. There's no wrong way to do it. You likely have a lot of elements to work with at home, so let's begin.