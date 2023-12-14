Create Festive And Fragrant Ornaments With Cinnamon And Applesauce
You don't need to put a dent in your bank account to get festive for the holiday season. Simply reach into your cupboards to start a crafty culinary project that will not only have your house smelling cheery but will end up in an Instagrammable aesthetic that will leave neighbors and friends asking for instructions.
Using only cinnamon and applesauce, you can create themed ornaments that can be hung around your home and on the Christmas tree, strung across windows, placed into greeting cards, or used to add a homey and great-smelling touch to wrapped gifts. If the idea sounds kitschy, just wait. These fragrant creations are not only fun to make but a joy to display.
The final result of cinnamon applesauce ornaments looks something like the cookies used to make gingerbread houses, but the process of making these cute cutouts is much less labor-intensive. Simply mix a cup of applesauce with a cup of cinnamon until a smooth ball can be rolled and cut into shapes.
Turning simple ingredients into holiday décor
When making your dough, you may need to add additional cinnamon or applesauce depending on whether the combination is sticky or crumbly. You can also add ground cloves for extra holiday fragrance. To set yourself up for ornament-making success, divide the mixture into parts that can be easily flattened. If you find the mixture too difficult to handle, you can place it into the fridge to chill.
Before setting out to cut the dough into shapes, preheat your oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Then, dust your work surface with cinnamon and roll the cinnamon applesauce dough as if you were making holiday cookies. Use cookie cutters to cut shapes and punch holes with a toothpick or straw so that you can insert a string or ribbon after baking. You'll need to bake the 1/4-inch pieces for around two hours or leave them to dry on the counter for several days.
Before using your homemade ornaments, give each piece enough time to cool — and don't be tempted to sneak a bite because even though they smell amazing, these creations contain so much cinnamon that they are not very enjoyable as cookies. Plus, they are exceptionally hard once baked. Do feel free to embellish your ornaments with craft paint or other decorations for extra charm, though!