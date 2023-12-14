Create Festive And Fragrant Ornaments With Cinnamon And Applesauce

You don't need to put a dent in your bank account to get festive for the holiday season. Simply reach into your cupboards to start a crafty culinary project that will not only have your house smelling cheery but will end up in an Instagrammable aesthetic that will leave neighbors and friends asking for instructions.

Using only cinnamon and applesauce, you can create themed ornaments that can be hung around your home and on the Christmas tree, strung across windows, placed into greeting cards, or used to add a homey and great-smelling touch to wrapped gifts. If the idea sounds kitschy, just wait. These fragrant creations are not only fun to make but a joy to display.

The final result of cinnamon applesauce ornaments looks something like the cookies used to make gingerbread houses, but the process of making these cute cutouts is much less labor-intensive. Simply mix a cup of applesauce with a cup of cinnamon until a smooth ball can be rolled and cut into shapes.