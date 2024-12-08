12 Trader Joe's Products To Stock Your Bar Cart With
Any host or hostess specializing in evening soirees probably has a bar cart stocked with boozy necessities ready to go at a moment's notice. There's a good chance yours is full of bottles of liquor, mixers, glasses, and even some cocktail accessories to impress your guests. We're sure you already have some go-to places when you need to restock your cart, but you might be overlooking one popular grocery chain when it comes to bar cart accouterments: Trader Joe's.
You might think, "Wait, Trader Joe's sells liquor?" Some locations in states like Arizona, California, Minnesota, and New Mexico (to name a few) do carry liquor. Alcohol access aside, though, you'll probably find that Trader Joe's is a great shop to stock up on other bar cart necessities. The chain is an obvious choice to hunt down wine and charcuterie pairings, so it only makes sense that it would have delicate accessories fitting for your next cocktail hour, too. Whether you're looking for a fancy jar of olives, some sparkling mixers, branded liquor, or just some little snacks to add visual interest to your bar cart, Trader Joe's is a great place to start.
Small Batch Vodka
We'll start off with a few Trader Joe's liquor suggestions for those of you lucky enough to live near a location that carries some. In 2021, Trader Joe's announced its own line of small-batch vodka. Being made from corn, the vodka is gluten-free, and it's distilled ten times before being run through a charcoal filter. Its 88 proof is also higher than most vodkas, so you definitely get your money's worth with this bottle. All that aside, we think its simplistic bottle design would make an unassuming aesthetic addition to any bar cart.
Sure, Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka looks great from the outside, but what does it taste like? Well, like many of the store's branded products, this spirit is pretty highly acclaimed by consumers. A Reddit thread sees customers calling it "hands down amazing." It would be a good vodka to have on hand for any occasion that begs for versatile spirits. Guests who prefer drinks that aren't dressed to the nines will appreciate its smoothness, and it'll add a welcome booze factor to whatever mixed drinks you might pair it with. Our suggestion? Try it solo first; then, pour a splash into one of the mixers we'll feature a bit later.
Pronto! Amaro Aperitivo
Have you been on the hunt for an amaro aperitivo that's balanced enough to be enjoyed alone, but noticeable enough to shine in mixed drinks? Look no further than Trader Joe's Pronto! Amaro Aperitivo. The herb-infused Italian liqueur is a no-brainer addition to your bar cart even if just because of its versatility, and its standout label has us betting everyone will be asking for some at your next cocktail party.
But how does Trader Joe's Amaro Aperitivo hold up to other versions of the drink? We turned to Reddit to suss it out, and fortunately, consumers are all over the forum with their own opinions on the product. Some say it's sweeter than comparable liqueurs like Campari and that they'd pair it with a drier liquor when mixing. Others complement its herbaceousness while saying it isn't quite as distinct as other amaro liqueurs, so it seems to be a matter of personal preference. If you already have a favorite amaro you may be underwhelmed by Trader Joe's. Nevertheless, we'd recommend you have it as an option for guests who prefer something slightly more well-rounded in its elements.
Rum of the Gods
Fans of rum who live near a liquor-stocked Trader Joe's may already have tried the brand's self-proclaimed Rum of the Gods. The brand recommends you use this 80-proof liquor in classic rum cocktails, like daiquiris, mojitos, and of course, piña coladas. It's distilled in Barbados before being transported to and bottled in Wisconsin, whereafter it's sent to liquor-carrying Trader Joe's locations around the country.
We'll give you a slight disclaimer with this recommendation and say that reviews of the rum are mixed. Some consumers claim that the liquor tastes too alcohol-forward to be palatable solo and that, though it's cheap, you're better off going with another favorite brand for your rum supply. If you don't mind the potency and aren't one to eschew a slight burn to your liquor, go ahead and give it a try, but we recommend you stick to this rum when you're looking to booze up an already-flavorful drink. On the plus side, the bottle is stunning, and a fun addition to your bar cart even if it's mostly for show.
Brewed Ginger Beer
Despite having "beer" in its name, ginger beer is a non-alcoholic beverage that can be enjoyed solo but is also a key ingredient in some popular cocktails (such as the Moscow mule). Trader Joe's Brewed Ginger Beer is so unapologetically gorgeous that it begs to be displayed on a bar cart. Moreover, the company has added some lemon and lime juice to its ginger beer, amping up its citrus notes to make it an even better complement to zesty, citrus-forward cocktails.
Fortunately for those who have to entertain a variety of palates, Trader Joe's ginger beer is lauded for having a good balance of bitter and sweet notes to satisfy pretty much any type of ginger beer lover. It's a good brand to buy when you know some will prefer to drink the beverage on its own, and it's strong enough to hold its own in mixed drinks. Due to its high sugar content (35 grams per can), this may not be a ginger beer to indulge in every day, but at least the cans will look excellent on your bar cart while you wait for the right occasion to drink them.
Something Spritzy Pineapple & Orange Beverage
Another Trader Joe's beverage that you could enjoy as a cocktail or mocktail is its Something Spritzy Pineapple & Orange Sparkling Beverage. Though this may be best enjoyed poolside in the summer or as a beachy beverage, we'd have it on our carts even in the colder seasons, for the occasions when you need to be reminded of warm-weather months. In addition to its citrusy pineapple and orange notes, the beverage is enhanced with some ginger spice and botanical bitters.
Consumers tend to be pleased with the drink, with some on Reddit lauding the cans. One user calls the drink their "go-to mocktail," saying it's a step up from other carbonated beverages that attempt to do the same. Many customers seem to enjoy the drink on its own, but another Reddit user says it tastes fabulous mixed with tequila. These cans are strong enough not to get lost when you mix them with liquor, so we recommend keeping a few on hand for when you need to whip up a quick, easy, no-frills cocktail that still tastes stellar.
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
Our next mixer suggestion is a seasonal beverage you'll want to stockpile during the holidays to have around in warmer months. In fact, we think this is one of Trader Joe's best holiday products, and while it can be enjoyed on its own, we recommend using it as part of a mixed drink. Trader Joe's Sparkling Pomegranate Punch Beverage combines pomegranate flavors with pineapple, orange, apple, and ginger, making for a well-rounded drink that we'd pour a couple of shots into any day.
This is another Trader Joe's beverage with somewhat mixed reviews. If you're looking for a drink that packs a pomegranate punch, it's probably not this one, as some reviewers say the pomegranate doesn't shine any more than the beverage's other flavors. Other consumers appreciate that they aren't too sweet, and still more say they taste good as part of a cocktail or even a sparkling sangria. The good news is one box won't break your wallet, and we'd place a large bet on you finding a yummy use for it when combining it with other drinks on your bar cart.
Grilled Pitted Chalkidiki Green Olives
Martini lovers, this one is for you. In case you missed it, your bar cart supply isn't limited to spirits and mixers — add some visual interest by storing other cocktail accompaniments on it, too. Trader Joe's Grilled Pitted Chalkidiki Green Olives got the number four spot in our ranking of jarred olive brands, so it's safe to say they're a wise buy to have on hand whether you plan on enjoying these in a dinner dish or a cocktail creation.
What makes these olives particularly unique is that they're grilled before being jarred, a process that Trader Joe's says adds texture to the olive as well as a "deep, warm, Maillard reaction-based savoriness." Grilling the olives gives them an added depth of flavor that would be a welcome touch to your next martini. One Reddit user even suggests adding the olives to a martini after stuffing them with feta, whereas another recommends them for bloody marys. One caution, though: Be sure to drain them well before adding to a beverage, so you don't end up with an oily sheen on top of your drink.
Organic Vermont Maple Syrup
If you don't already have maple syrup on your bar cart, grab a bottle of Trader Joe's Organic Vermont Maple Syrup the next time you're at the store. It may not be at the top of your mind when you're thinking about necessary bar cart ingredients, but trust us: You'll be happy to have some on hand at your next cocktail party. Sure, you could use simple syrup (or even an infused simple syrup if you're feeling fancy) to sweeten up your cocktails, but the maple flavor in syrup can wonderfully enhance some of your favorite drinks.
For example, maple syrup can upgrade bourbon cocktails tremendously, as maple is already a common tasting note in bourbon. Some customers recommend Trader Joe's Vermont Maple Syrup in particular because they find it's a great value for the price. Others aren't the biggest fan of the syrup when used as a topping to waffles or pancakes, but say it works great as a sugar substitute in mixed drinks or soy-based sauces. We think this is a great permanent bar cart addition to be saved for cocktails only — grab a different bottle and keep it in the cupboard to dress up your breakfast dishes.
Spanish Manzanilla Olives with Pimentos
We had to include another jar of olives on our list because Trader Joe's Spanish Manzanilla Olives with Pimentos are versatile enough to have a wide variety of bar cart uses. The olives boast a wonderful balance of texture and flavor, and Trader Joe's says in particular that the olives' "tender-to-the-bite texture and briney flavor play perfectly off of the fruitier, more peppery notes of the Pimento."
Sure, you could just toss a couple in your next martini for a wonderfully sophisticated drink, but you could also keep them around as a finger food option or an addition to tapas. Have a jar of Spanish Manzanilla olives on your bar cart for your guests to use however they wish, and you'll probably see the olives inspire drink requests like bloody marys. Moreover, Reddit users love them, with one saying they drain the olive juice and pour in some vodka for a fun, boozy snack.
Freeze Dried Tart Cherries
The next Trader Joe's bar cart buy on our list is also versatile enough to be enjoyed on its own or in tandem with something else on your cart. Trader Joe's Freeze Dried Tart Cherries are just that and nothing more — freeze-dried cherries from Turkey with no added ingredients, thus their "tart" flavor. Whether or not it's one of Trader Joe's best dried fruit offerings is a matter of personal preference, as the tart flavor that some find addicting can be a turnoff to others.
Put a bowl of these on your bar cart and you're likely to see guests consuming them in a variety of ways. Some will find them a welcome snack to contrast with their sweet cocktail, while others may add some to a cocktail for a little cherry infusion. Personally, we'd use them as a garnish to a Cosmo or to top off a sweet spiked lemonade in the summertime; they could also make a welcome addition to mulled wine in the colder months.
Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios
There's nothing like a few drinks to stir up a hankering for some finger foods, which is why this and the next pick on our list are indulgent little snacks we recommend storing in a crystal votive-esque vessel on your bar cart to give it sophisticated vibes. Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios are a mature bar cart accessory that screams "adults only," and you'll be glad you have some to munch on the next time you're enjoying a glass of dark red wine.
While you'll likely find that the most common use of this is just a simple, yummy snack, don't shy away from using some as a garnish on your next cocktail creation. Finely chop some dark chocolate pistachios and add them as a garnish to a white chocolate pistachio martini, or use them to top off a boozy hot chocolate in the winter months. However you end up consuming these, they're one Trader Joe's buy that we bet will become a permanent addition to your bar cart.
Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels
Last but certainly not least is a Trader Joe's item that will likely be most used as a snack — but who doesn't love something sweet and salty to enjoy alongside a drink or two? Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Pretzels are something you'll want to proudly display on the center of your bar cart, and we wouldn't be surprised if you absentmindedly snack on a whole bag while sipping on your favorite mixed drink.
The dark chocolate pretzels are elegant enough on their own — but don't feel like you have to serve them solo. Add them to a bowl of mixed nuts and dried fruit for a sophisticated snack offering. Should you want to dress up a drink, slide one of these on the straw and rest it against the lip of the glass, or even "glue" it onto the lip with some melted chocolate. Whether you enjoy these pretzels on their own or as an element of a drink is up to you, but regardless, you'll hardly regret having these on your bar cart the next time cocktail hour rolls around.