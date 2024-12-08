12 Trader Joe's Products To Stock Your Bar Cart With

Any host or hostess specializing in evening soirees probably has a bar cart stocked with boozy necessities ready to go at a moment's notice. There's a good chance yours is full of bottles of liquor, mixers, glasses, and even some cocktail accessories to impress your guests. We're sure you already have some go-to places when you need to restock your cart, but you might be overlooking one popular grocery chain when it comes to bar cart accouterments: Trader Joe's.

You might think, "Wait, Trader Joe's sells liquor?" Some locations in states like Arizona, California, Minnesota, and New Mexico (to name a few) do carry liquor. Alcohol access aside, though, you'll probably find that Trader Joe's is a great shop to stock up on other bar cart necessities. The chain is an obvious choice to hunt down wine and charcuterie pairings, so it only makes sense that it would have delicate accessories fitting for your next cocktail hour, too. Whether you're looking for a fancy jar of olives, some sparkling mixers, branded liquor, or just some little snacks to add visual interest to your bar cart, Trader Joe's is a great place to start.