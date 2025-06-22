Why You Should Consider Using Imperfect Backsplash Tile In Your Kitchen
Whether you're looking to create a retro kitchen design or give your kitchen more of a vintage feel, the tiles you choose for backsplash areas can steer the aesthetics of your home. Backsplash materials are available in a range of textures and hues, but for a cosy, rustic vibe, there's a unique type of tile to reach for. Interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of award-winning Arsight Studio in New York, pointed our attention to handmade zellige tiles, which are famous for being individual and slightly uneven in appearance.
"Zellige tiles bring artisanal charm and warmth," Kropovinsky explains. "Their variation adds depth, but they suit spaces that embrace organic, less polished aesthetics." The origin of zellige tiles can be traced to Morocco in the 10th century. A special process that includes drying, firing, and glazing each piece by hand results in a finish in which no two pieces are completely alike. These terracotta tiles are traditionally made from local clay that is shaped and cut by craftsmen. While original pieces were found in a range of neutral colors, a huge variety of colors can now be purchased for your 21st-century design projects.
Zellige tiles offer traditional charm in modern settings
If you have special lighting planned for your kitchen area, Kropovinsky advises looking for a more polished finish. "Glazes reflect beautifully when illuminated," he suggests. If you're building a calm or sophisticated setting, browse pale and white zellige tiles. For more of an impact, richer jewel tones can build drama and interest. Additionally, the placement of the tiles can add unique visual interest, for instance an offset vertical stack, herringbone pattern, or what is called a running bond (i.e. a staggered pattern, more like brickwork) can look impressive and serve as everyday art in your home. Pairing zellige tiles with other materials like marble and stone can create additional intrigue for your backsplash.
Keep in mind that zellige tiles don't need to be only used in the kitchen, either. They can be equally beautiful when set around an at-home bar, fireplace, or bathroom areas. Though the uneven pieces can require a bit more attention to clean, grout lines are minimal between square and rectangle shapes. You'll need to plan your projects accordingly, however; since zellige tiles are handmade, factor in enough time for orders to arrive. For those renovating on a tight budget who like the zellige look and don't want to shell out the cash, certain ceramic tiles can be made to mimic the originals at a reduced cost, like these versatile white 4-inch square imitation zellige tiles from Amazon.