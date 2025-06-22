Why You Should Consider Using Imperfect Backsplash Tile In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're looking to create a retro kitchen design or give your kitchen more of a vintage feel, the tiles you choose for backsplash areas can steer the aesthetics of your home. Backsplash materials are available in a range of textures and hues, but for a cosy, rustic vibe, there's a unique type of tile to reach for. Interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of award-winning Arsight Studio in New York, pointed our attention to handmade zellige tiles, which are famous for being individual and slightly uneven in appearance.

"Zellige tiles bring artisanal charm and warmth," Kropovinsky explains. "Their variation adds depth, but they suit spaces that embrace organic, less polished aesthetics." The origin of zellige tiles can be traced to Morocco in the 10th century. A special process that includes drying, firing, and glazing each piece by hand results in a finish in which no two pieces are completely alike. These terracotta tiles are traditionally made from local clay that is shaped and cut by craftsmen. While original pieces were found in a range of neutral colors, a huge variety of colors can now be purchased for your 21st-century design projects.