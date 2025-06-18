The Wing Chain Competing With TGI Fridays And Applebee's With A New Endless Appetizer Menu

Casual dining chain restaurants are struggling right now, and big names like TGI Fridays, Applebee's, and their competitors are offering big deals to get people in the door. While there are a few spots bucking the trend, many sit-down chains have been closing left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic, with Applebee's shuttering dozens of locations in 2023, Red Lobster filing for bankruptcy and cutting locations in 2024, and TGI Fridays declaring bankruptcy and closing locations just a few months later.

As mid-budget restaurants that cater to value-conscious consumers, many of these brands have been struggling with high food costs that have outpaced the already high rate of inflation. This has led to a wave of shocking good deals at some of these spots, such as Applebee's 2025 all-you-can-eat deal for $15.99, and TGI Fridays offering meal deals at only $9.99 a pop. Now, it seems like one slightly more successful chain has caught on to the big value trend, because, according to a release shared with Tasting Table, Buffalo Wild Wings is launching its own deal with a new endless appetizer menu.

Starting on Friday, June 27, 2025, Buffalo Wild Wings will have Bottomless Apps available for only $9.99. Customers who order the deal will get to order two appetizers at a time, choosing from five of B-Dub's favorites: Fried Pickles, Onion Rings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chips and Salsa, and Hatch Queso. So, you won't be getting any of the chain's popular wings, but if you are a fan of Buffalo Wild Wings' non-chicken dishes, it's still a big discount.