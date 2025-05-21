This Chain Is Bringing Back An All-You-Can-Eat Deal (With Shrimp) That's Cheaper Than Red Lobster's

It's been about a year since Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp offering came to a close, and there's been a crustacean-shaped hole in our hearts (and stomachs) ever since. After Red Lobster was rescued from bankruptcy, it became abundantly clear that bottomless shrimp wouldn't be making a return. Thankfully, Applebee's all-you-can-eat menu is back ... and for only $15.99.

Like Red Lobster, Applebee's has been offering its limited-time All You Can Eat promotion for a few years now. The offer has extended to include other parts of the chain's menu, like wings and ribs, but its shrimp deal will definitely pique the interest of Endless Shrimp lovers and budget diners alike. While Red Lobster's bottomless shrimp came at the rate of $25 per person, Applebee's charges almost $10 less for the deal.

According to a press release, the endless Double Crunch Shrimp is served with the chain's Signature Coleslaw, cocktail sauce, and Endless Fries. While the singular shrimp dish pales in comparison to Red Lobster's vast Endless Shrimp selection, Applebee's does have other delights to choose from on its All You Can Eat Menu.