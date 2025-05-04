Wingstop Vs Buffalo Wild Wings GO: Who Makes The Best Chicken Wings?
Although particularly associated with watching football and nice weather outings, chicken wings remain one of America's most popular finger foods all year long. Popularity only continues to soar, seeing as the number of wings consumed during the Super Bowl jumped from 1.45 billion in 2024 to 1.47 billion this year, according to the National Chicken Council. You've got a wide selection of restaurants to select from, but in our ranking of 15 fast food chicken wings, we found that Wingstop is lightyears ahead of Buffalo Wild Wings GO.
We'd even go so far as to say that Wingstop's wings are some of the best chicken wings out there. For the purpose of the taste test, we sampled every selection plain (with no sauces), but this experience actually made Wingstop's wings shine even more. The meat was resilient, free from excess grease and deliciously crispy, although outwardly it appeared like it might be dried out. That's in comparison to Buffalo Wild Wing GO's wings, which not only appeared dried out but also tasted rubbery and chewy. For a restaurant so well-known for chicken wings, we were expecting more from the beloved B-Dubs, even at its Buffalo Wild Wings GO iteration.
Why Wingstop's wings overshadow Buffalo Wild Wings GO
Among the 2,200+ Wingstop locations scattered throughout the United States, the eatery is well-known for its extensive variety and flavor list (we ranked Wingstop's hot honey rub as the best flavor). Not only does Wingstop marinate and dry rub its wings before cooking, but the restaurant also double cooks the little bites. First, the wings are deep fried to achieve a crispy outer layer and then they're roasted to finish infusing any fats and flavorings deep into the meat. While sampling Wingstop's wings without sauce, we found that they could have used a teeny bit more salt, but this most likely comes in the form of sauces and rubs that we (sadly) left out for the tasting.
Buffalo Wild Wing GO is a separate entity from the standard, fast-casual BWW restaurant. Here, food options are strictly takeout and delivery-based, but we still had higher hopes for the famous chicken wings. The meat of the wings was fine, nowhere near as dry as the skin, but it lacked flavor. Clearly, the sad wings were begging for sauce, but there were plenty of other wings in our ranking that fared just fine without sauces or rubs, such as Wingstop. The next time you're craving wings, stick with Wingstop and maybe order the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger (the best menu item to order that's not chicken) from Buffalo Wild Wings GO instead.