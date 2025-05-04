Wingstop Vs Buffalo Wild Wings GO: Who Makes The Best Chicken Wings?

Although particularly associated with watching football and nice weather outings, chicken wings remain one of America's most popular finger foods all year long. Popularity only continues to soar, seeing as the number of wings consumed during the Super Bowl jumped from 1.45 billion in 2024 to 1.47 billion this year, according to the National Chicken Council. You've got a wide selection of restaurants to select from, but in our ranking of 15 fast food chicken wings, we found that Wingstop is lightyears ahead of Buffalo Wild Wings GO.

We'd even go so far as to say that Wingstop's wings are some of the best chicken wings out there. For the purpose of the taste test, we sampled every selection plain (with no sauces), but this experience actually made Wingstop's wings shine even more. The meat was resilient, free from excess grease and deliciously crispy, although outwardly it appeared like it might be dried out. That's in comparison to Buffalo Wild Wing GO's wings, which not only appeared dried out but also tasted rubbery and chewy. For a restaurant so well-known for chicken wings, we were expecting more from the beloved B-Dubs, even at its Buffalo Wild Wings GO iteration.