Here's What To Know About JADA Spices From Shark Tank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
JADA Spices, which we named one of the 14 best "Shark Tank" food products ever, appeared on Season 12, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," which aired on November 6, 2020. The company's products were introduced to viewers as "a modern way to bring a little spice into your life" (per Shark Tank Global via YouTube). When pitching their Vegan Chicken Salt and Turmeric Salt, founders Khasha Touloei and Maynard Okereke faced Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary and asked for $250,000 in return for 20% equity in their company.
Their pitch was memorable for its inclusion of an actor pretending to be a caveman breaking apart a rock of salt while wearing a leopard-print tunic as the duo lamented the fact that "we're still cooking up some of our favorite dishes with the same basic salts we've been using since the days of the caveman." Before appearing on "Shark Tank," Touloei and Okereke met in 2002 when they both attended the University of Washington. Touloei, who wanted to be a physician, was looking for appealing ways to encourage his patients to comply with a low-sodium, heart-healthy diet.
He remembered that in Australia, when his mother wanted to get him to eat a food he didn't enjoy, she would use a popular Australian french fry seasoning called chicken salt. Together, the two began developing a vegan alternative to the classic savory chicken salt that was healthier and more natural. The first versions of their product were developed in their apartment and then debuted at a vegan festival in Chicago. However, after officially launching the product in 2016 and selling it on Amazon, the duo failed to secure a brand partnership with Beyond Meat. Touloei and Okereke were struggling to find success and so applied to be on "Shark Tank."
What happened to JADA Spices on Shark Tank?
In their pitch, the duo touted their Vegan Chicken Salt as a healthy alternative to table salt and passionately outlined their goals to bring natural, plant-based products to American consumers. The Sharks seemed impressed by the plant-based chicken, with Corcoran saying (per Shark Tank Global via YouTube), "it tastes exactly like chicken." Touloei went on to say that the company's Chicken Salt was the number one seasoned salt on Amazon, selling $319,000 in 2019 with projected sales of $500,000 in 2020.
O'Leary brought up the fact that Touloei and Okereke both had "successful real jobs" and that JADA Spices is a side hustle. He said that, to him, they were all over the map and needed to focus, so he declined to finance the company. John raised similar concerns, saying that they weren't devoted to the company full-time and had too many products they were trying to develop without fully understanding the challenges they would go on to face in the market. He said it could take them five to seven years to figure it out and he didn't see him recouping his investment any time soon, so he bowed out.
Cuban and Greiner also said that they were out, with Greiner saying she was concerned about the fact that the plant-based chicken was still in the R&D stage. Corcoran then asked what the duo planned on using the $250,000 investment for. They explained that it would be used to fully develop their plant-based chicken and launch their spices into food services arenas. She said that they had "enough energy for 10 entrepreneurs" and that she had "no doubt in [her] mind that [they] are going to succeed." She agreed to invest in return for 33%, and suggested that the duo slow down a bit and focus more. The two accepted her offer.
JADA Spices after Shark Tank
While a news release on the company's website on January 15, 2021, stated, "Khasha and Maynard left The Tank with an offer from Barbara and are so excited for what's to come in their partnership," it doesn't appear that Corcoran actually did end up investing in the company, as it isn't listed as one of the entrepreneurs on her website. In 2021, the company rebranded to JADA Brands, and, according to a news release on its website, it began selling its salt products in stores. While it isn't one of the 12 "Shark Tank" food brands available at Costco, it is sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Sprouts, and Florida Whole Foods locations.
While the company hasn't posted an update on its website since 2022, it posted an update on Facebook and Instagram on May 13, 2025, stating that it is "Cookin' up something new & special in the kitchen for ya'll!" In an interview with New Hope Network in 2020, Touloei said he was interested in focusing on plant-based beef alternatives, saying, "We see the plant-based milk category growing aggressively, and there's plant-based cheese out there that tastes just like dairy ... we believe the plant-based meat industry can and will get there, too."
Is JADA Spices still in business?
JADA Spices, now known as JADA Brands, is still in business. You can purchase a five-pack of JADA seasonings on Amazon for $29.99. The set includes the original Vegan Chicken Salt and Turmeric Salt, as well as Lime, Barbecue, and Red Pepper flavored Chicken Salt. You can also purchase individual flavored salts, including the brand's most popular offering, Vegan Bacon Salt. The company's Amazon storefront also sells its original Chick'N Mix as well as Barbecue and Mediterranean flavored Chik'N Mix.
In addition, the company's website sells a Plant-Based Porkless Mix that can be used to make vegan meatballs. While the company's plant-based meat substitutes have mixed reviews on Amazon, reviews for its varieties of flavored salts are overwhelmingly positive and the products hold a 4.3-star rating out of 5. As of now, it doesn't appear that the company is selling any new products or that it has developed a plant-based beef alternative, as only the chicken and pork varieties are offered. Still, the company's annual revenue was $4 million in 2024.
What's next for JADA Spices?
According to Providence Affiliated Physicians, Touloei is now board-certified in dermatology and married with one child. He lives and works in Orange, California. Okereke is now known as the Hip Hop M.D. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Washington and went on to form a huge following on social media for his "Hip Hop Science Show," which he describes in his Instagram bio as "Bill Nye meets Worldstar." According to his website, he acts as a TV host, keynote speaker, and science communicator to use his "knowledge and love of learning to help inspire audiences of all ages by bridging the gap between music, entertainment, & science — encouraging more diverse involvement in the STEM fields."
Though the company's last Facebook post in May 2025 hinted at something big and special coming, we don't know what it will be or when. Given how busy the two founders seem to be, it's now easier to understand why the Sharks were hesitant to provide investment money. It does appear that the two are so busy with their other professional and family commitments that the company has gone somewhat dormant. While its products are still available via Amazon and the JADA Brands website, nothing new has been released since its Plant-Based Porkless Mix and two flavors of Bacon Salt (Original and Hickory).
As the company says on its website, "Moving forward, the pair want to grow the brand, continue to create healthy alternatives that make a difference in people's lives." Both founders are certainly doing that, with Dr. Touloei working as a board-certified dermatologist and Okereke an award-winning STEM advocate. We can't wait to see what they do next, whether it is with JADA Brands or in their other impressive careers.