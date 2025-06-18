Here's What To Know About JADA Spices From Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

JADA Spices, which we named one of the 14 best "Shark Tank" food products ever, appeared on Season 12, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," which aired on November 6, 2020. The company's products were introduced to viewers as "a modern way to bring a little spice into your life" (per Shark Tank Global via YouTube). When pitching their Vegan Chicken Salt and Turmeric Salt, founders Khasha Touloei and Maynard Okereke faced Sharks Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary and asked for $250,000 in return for 20% equity in their company.

Their pitch was memorable for its inclusion of an actor pretending to be a caveman breaking apart a rock of salt while wearing a leopard-print tunic as the duo lamented the fact that "we're still cooking up some of our favorite dishes with the same basic salts we've been using since the days of the caveman." Before appearing on "Shark Tank," Touloei and Okereke met in 2002 when they both attended the University of Washington. Touloei, who wanted to be a physician, was looking for appealing ways to encourage his patients to comply with a low-sodium, heart-healthy diet.

He remembered that in Australia, when his mother wanted to get him to eat a food he didn't enjoy, she would use a popular Australian french fry seasoning called chicken salt. Together, the two began developing a vegan alternative to the classic savory chicken salt that was healthier and more natural. The first versions of their product were developed in their apartment and then debuted at a vegan festival in Chicago. However, after officially launching the product in 2016 and selling it on Amazon, the duo failed to secure a brand partnership with Beyond Meat. Touloei and Okereke were struggling to find success and so applied to be on "Shark Tank."