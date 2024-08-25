The Australian Way To Season Your French Fries

So you've decided to stay in and cook dinner and you're craving french fries. You've done your research on how to best make fries at home, you have your station set, and you're ready to fry those potatoes. After the laborious task of deep frying, you're left with the perfect golden brown and crispy french fry. The last step, and arguably the one that can make or break your dish, is seasoning. There are many different ways to add flavor to homemade french fries, but if you're looking for a way to take your creation to the next level with bold seasoning, try swapping regular table salt for an Aussie staple: chicken salt.

To create the perfect savory bite, a chicken salt seasoning blend includes chicken stock and spices such as garlic, onion powder, monosodium glutamate (MSG), and paprika (for its iconic reddish-yellow coloring). While the original recipe from Australia's Peter Brinkworth was intended to enhance the flavor of chicken, the seasoning has taken on a new life since its inception in the late 1970s. Australian pubs have been using this umami-rich punch of flavor to make regular fries seem like a distant memory, and it's a game changer.