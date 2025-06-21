5 Vintage Jell-O Flavors You Don't See Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a millennial or Gen Z-er, your memories of Jell-O likely involve plastic cups stuffed into your lunchbox, mainly in classic, inoffensive flavors such as Strawberry and Orange. But older generations know that Jell-O has been around for longer than you think, and throughout the iconic product's decades-long tenure, tons of flavors have come and gone.

Some vintage Jell-O varieties still sound tasty to our modern sensibilities, while others will shock those who didn't live through the rich history of Jell-O salad and other bizarre food trends involving wobbly, wiggly aspic. The first four Jell-O flavors made in 1897 were actually pretty tame – Lemon, Orange, Raspberry, and Strawberry – but it didn't take long for the brand to expand rapidly.

Here are five discontinued flavors of Jell-O from the 1900s to the 1990s, from the fruity to the savory to mixes inspired by your favorite caffeinated drinks. These varieties can actually teach you a bit about how American tastes have shifted over the decades. Prepare to embark on a jiggly journey that might make you feel nostalgic, weirded out, or itching to try a bite.