11 Reasons Why You Don't Need An Expensive Cutting Board

As a keen home chef with almost two decades of international professional experience in the restaurant industry, I always find it interesting what people are willing to spend on kitchenware. Some folks will skimp on things that are genuinely worth spending extra money on, while others splash crazy cash on equipment that's supposed to be incredibly simplistic — with cutting boards typically falling into the latter category.

Now, retailers may claim premium cutting boards last longer, protect your knives, and make for a better cutting experience. Some even suggest cutting boards are self-healing or have antibacterial properties. The veracity of these claims tends to vary between true (to an extent) and outright nonsense. In fact, when it comes to high-end boards, you're essentially paying for the material and craftsmanship. More often than not, expensive boards are made from wood, while cheap boards are made from plastic (and I'd avoid glass cutting boards altogether, regardless of price).

I should clarify that while there are legitimate reasons why plastic boards are often better than wood, that doesn't mean pricier wooden boards are never worth it. Our own Tasting Table cutting board awards feature a combination of both styles, after all. Still, there are plenty of reasons why don't need an expensive cutting board.