Why It's A Safety Mistake To Use Glass Cutting Boards

In every cooking venture, the tools we use are as crucial as the ingredients. Among these tools, the cutting board is a kitchen staple, and of the various materials used for these boards, glass has become particularly prominent. Glass cutting boards are visually appealing, seamlessly fitting into modern kitchen aesthetics. Their non-porous nature makes them resistant to bacterial buildup and easy to clean, features that attract many health-conscious individuals. However, despite these benefits, their drawbacks, especially in terms of safety, are significant.

The primary safety issue with glass cutting boards is the increased risk of injury. The hard, slippery surface of a glass cutting board makes it easy for either the knife or the food being cut to slip, potentially leading to serious accidents. When cutting on softer materials like wood or plastic, the knife blade can dig in slightly, providing stability and control. However, on glass, there's no such grip. The knife can easily skid off the surface, potentially causing cuts to hands or fingers. Moreover, the hardness of the glass can cause food items, especially those with smoother surfaces like tomatoes or apples, to slide unpredictably. This instability makes precise cutting difficult and increases the likelihood of injury.