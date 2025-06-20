What Makes Sencha Green Tea Different From Matcha?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Green tea fans, this one's for you. No tea-head worth their weight in leaves would mistake sencha for matcha (or vice versa). But what, exactly, makes these two green tea pillars unique? Both can be enjoyed hot or iced. Both come from the camellia sinensis plant (like all teas) and are primarily cultivated in Japan. Their chief difference is that sencha tea leaves are steeped in hot water, then filtered out to serve, while matcha powder is dissolved directly into the water, sans tea bag.

On the palate, sencha and matcha also both taste bitter and slightly astringent. While sencha leans more umami and vegetal, matcha is commonly enjoyed as a tea latte with milk, resulting in a sweeter, more dessert-like profile. Regarding caffeine, tame sencha packs 20 to 35 milligrams of caffeine per 8-ounce cup. Matcha, on the other hand, packs 38 to 89 milligrams of caffeine, which is why it's called "the espresso of tea".

Another key difference is their price point, with luxurious matcha being comparatively steeper than everyday sencha. A 2.82-ounce bag of high-quality sencha green tea leaves by Chaganju brand runs for $14.83 on Amazon, while a 1.4-ounce container of ceremonial grade matcha powder by Naoki Matcha costs $23.99. On the note of luxury, matcha is more of an elevated treat, while sencha is among the most popular teas enjoyed daily in Japan. In fact, sencha alone is responsible for more than 50% of Japan's total annual tea harvest.