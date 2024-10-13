6 Expert Tips And Tricks For Brewing Sencha Green Tea

If you dabble in the vast world of tea, you may have encountered sencha, a type of Japanese green tea. Japan produces primarily green tea, and sencha is the most popular tea in the country. The name "sencha" translates into English as "infused tea." But, of course, there is much more to what classifies a tea as a sencha than that. Camellia sinensis leaves are steamed, preserving their fresh flavor, and then tightly rolled. The Japanese method of steaming tea leaves instead of roasting them makes for a uniquely flavored brew. It is far more umami-forward and savory than roasted green teas, and the steaming process preserves the unique aspects of each sencha's growing conditions. It is typically slightly vegetal, with both bitter and sweet notes.

While working at Old Town Coffee, Tea, and Spice in Alexandria, Virginia, I became fascinated by the difference the steaming method makes. Unlike typical Chinese green teas, the flavor of sencha is almost broth-like, and its savory notes are much more forward than its sweet notes. If customers enjoyed green teas like gunpowder or dragonwell, I would always ask if they've tried sencha; if not, I'd make them a cup.

Sencha may be broadly categorized as a green tea, but it has its quirks and distinctive qualities. If you become familiar with them, you'll be much more likely to make yourself a great cup of tea.