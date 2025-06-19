The Simple Tech Behind The Nespresso Capsule That Delivers Perfect Coffee

If you want espresso-style coffee at home without actually becoming a barista, then a Nespresso machine is hard to beat. Pop in a capsule, press a button, and within 30 seconds, you'll have a delicious shot of coffee. Despite the abundance of more affordable competitor brands on the market, Nespresso still reigns supreme when it comes to capsule sales. That success does not necessarily have to do with the quality of the coffee but rather how the capsules work.

In his deep dive into the company's technology, coffee expert James Hoffman explains that Nespresso brand capsules include a unique silicone gasket that sits under the lip of the capsule. This helps it form a tight seal with the specific shape of the capsule holder on any Nespresso original line machine. While Nespresso lost the patent on the capsule itself in 2012 — leading to the influx of competitor brands — they retain the exclusive right to feature this simple but essential bit of tech.