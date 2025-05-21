How Exactly Does Nespresso Differ From Drip Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What makes Nespresso so special? We're pretty sure this question has been around since 1986 when the brand was first launched. Today, many sleepy-eyed morning folks are still wondering if the sleek Nespresso machines they often spy in the supermarket or online, such as the Nespresso CitiZ Original, are a good investment over good-old drip coffee. So, what exactly does Nespresso offer that makes it so beloved? Let's take a look at the facts.

A drip coffee machine works by using gravity to pour hot water over coffee grounds, which helps extract all of the flavorful and aromatic compounds. These are then filtered into your waiting cup below. It's rather simple, but it's definitely effective. With proper technique and quality coffee, you can get a well-rounded cuppa to start your day with. It's not going to be anything fancy or complex, but it'll definitely do the trick if all you're after is a top-of-the-morning energy boost. Nespresso works differently. A Nespresso Original works by punching three holes on top of the coffee capsule containing compacted, pre-ground coffee.

Pressurized hot water is then "shot" through the puncture and infused with the coffee grounds' essences. Fresh coffee simply comes out on the other end of the capsule and into your cup. The Nespresso Vertuo works a bit differently by spinning the pod at high speed to ensure a more thorough infusion, but the principle is the same. The way Nespresso uses pressurized hot water to extract coffee is quite similar to how an espresso is made (but don't confuse Nespresso with espresso, they're not the same). As such, Nespresso tends to be stronger flavored than drip — perfect for fashioning a latte!