How Exactly Does Nespresso Differ From Drip Coffee?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What makes Nespresso so special? We're pretty sure this question has been around since 1986 when the brand was first launched. Today, many sleepy-eyed morning folks are still wondering if the sleek Nespresso machines they often spy in the supermarket or online, such as the Nespresso CitiZ Original, are a good investment over good-old drip coffee. So, what exactly does Nespresso offer that makes it so beloved? Let's take a look at the facts.
A drip coffee machine works by using gravity to pour hot water over coffee grounds, which helps extract all of the flavorful and aromatic compounds. These are then filtered into your waiting cup below. It's rather simple, but it's definitely effective. With proper technique and quality coffee, you can get a well-rounded cuppa to start your day with. It's not going to be anything fancy or complex, but it'll definitely do the trick if all you're after is a top-of-the-morning energy boost. Nespresso works differently. A Nespresso Original works by punching three holes on top of the coffee capsule containing compacted, pre-ground coffee.
Pressurized hot water is then "shot" through the puncture and infused with the coffee grounds' essences. Fresh coffee simply comes out on the other end of the capsule and into your cup. The Nespresso Vertuo works a bit differently by spinning the pod at high speed to ensure a more thorough infusion, but the principle is the same. The way Nespresso uses pressurized hot water to extract coffee is quite similar to how an espresso is made (but don't confuse Nespresso with espresso, they're not the same). As such, Nespresso tends to be stronger flavored than drip — perfect for fashioning a latte!
Drip coffee is more cost effective
While Nespresso should give you a stronger brew and is more versatile, it's not without a reason that drip coffee has a huge following across the country. The biggest factor for this has to be cost. A Nespresso might set you back a couple hundred dollars, but a drip coffee machine? This BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Digital Coffee Maker goes for about $37 and should bring you a steady supply of decent coffee for years. In terms of admission price, drip is unbeatable.
There's the cost per brew, too. A 50-pod pack of Nespresso Original Palermo Kazaar goes for $38.25 at the time of writing (so, $0.77 a pod), good for 50 servings. For drip, a two-pounder bag of Amazon Fresh Columbia Ground Coffee goes for only $17. And here's the thing: That bag will also make about 50 cups, so you're paying half as much for the drip compared to Nespresso. For many, though, the premium price tag for Nespresso is worth it.
The one-push-button-brewing convenience of a Nespresso machine, when combined with the tasty brews that come from quality pods like Nespresso Vertuo Intenso (or even one of these limited edition pods) is pretty tempting. In the end, though, the choice boils down to your personal preference: If what you're after is convenience and a strong cuppa, Nespresso might be your match — you can even taste-test many of the brand's pods to see if you vibe with its style of coffee before committing. But if not, drips and pour-overs are still there as an all-time reliable option for a precise homemade brew.