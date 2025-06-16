15 Celeb Chef Tips For Working With Chocolate

Chocolate may be one of the most beloved ingredients in the kitchen, but it's also one of the most temperamental. One wrong move and that silky ganache turns grainy, or your cake ends up more dry than decadent. Whether you're team dark or loyal to milk chocolate, whether you use it in desserts or to add depth to savory dishes, chocolate demands a little finesse and a lot of respect.

Fortunately for chocoholics, some of the biggest names in the culinary world have mastered the art and science of working with this moody but magical ingredient. Bobby Flay, for one, doesn't mess around when it comes to chocolate — his tips are what initially inspired us to dig deeper. As it turns out, he's far from the only chef with strong opinions about how to work with this finicky ingredient. From Jacques Torres' knowledge on the difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa to Ina Garten's trick for intensifying chocolate flavors, celebrity chefs have shared plenty of tips about how to work well with chocolate.

We've rounded up some of the best, most unexpected, and genuinely helpful chocolate tips from culinary stars to help you avoid common pitfalls and bring out the best of every bar, chip, or cocoa powder you use. Whether you're melting, stirring, baking, or tempering chocolate, these expert-backed techniques will make your next chocolate creation that much more swoon-worthy. You'll taste the difference in your truffles, brownies, and chocolate sauces.