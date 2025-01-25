The Store-Bought Brands Ina Garten Recommends For 'Good' Chocolate

Forget chocolate chips, even those of the Guittard brand. Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, bakes with specific chocolate brands in mind, which she refers to as "good chocolate" in recipes online. On her website, she defines "good chocolate" using three particular chocolate brands —Lindt, Callebaut, and Valrhona, all available on Amazon, as her preferred brands for baking.

While Garten doesn't elaborate on why she likes these three brands, it's easy to assume it's because they're of high quality. Each of these chocolates classifies as a more gourmet counterpart to your standard chocolate bar. They also come in enough variations that you can choose whichever type suits your recipe best.

To make matters easier, they're no more difficult to pick up than your tried-and-true Hershey's bar. Sure, you may not always see them on the shelves of your local grocery store, but you can certainly buy them online as well as at higher-end grocers. As for if — and why — "good chocolate" actually matters in a baking recipe? You may assume the exact type and brand of chocolate will go unnoticed and masked by the rest of the baked good, but the quality of chocolate will come through in ways you may not expect.

