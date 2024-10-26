The Easy Method To Temper Chocolate Like A Pro
Most things are better dipped in chocolate. Fruit, cookies, nuts, and even salty snacks like pretzels all benefit from a decadent layer of the good stuff. To get an even and shiny tempered coating on your ingredient of choice, perfectly melted chocolate is necessary. However, chocolate isn't always easy to melt; It can quickly end up scorched, lumpy, and thick, all signs the chocolate has lost its temper. Preston Stewart, the Director of Chocolate for Onyx Coffee Lab, shared his easy "seeding method" which involves melting the chocolate in two phases to ensure nice, shiny tempered chocolate every time.
How to do it? Add ⅔ of your chocolate chips to a bowl (Stewart recommends glass or ceramic), and place it in the microwave. Technique is key. The certified chocolatier suggests microwaving in "30 second increments until you start seeing some melting, then 10 second intervals to prevent scorching." Once that chocolate is melted, Stewart advises, "Add the other ⅓ of chocolate chips into that melted chocolate and stir until those are melted." This should give you shiny tempered chocolate to dip things into, although you'll have to work somewhat quickly to coat your ingredients before the chocolate solidifies.
Easy ways to use tempered chocolate
Biscotti and shortbread cookies are classic options to dip in tempered chocolate. Chocolate-covered strawberries are another popular option. Just dip washed and dried strawberries in the melted chocolate and allow them to set before eating. Paper towels are the key to storing chocolate covered strawberries in the fridge. Place a paper towel underneath them on the baking sheet or in the bottom of a container to absorb excess moisture. Another easy tempered chocolate dessert idea is rolled phyllo dough dipped in chocolate. Roll up sheets of phyllo dough and bake them, then dip them into the melted chocolate.
With the proper technique and attention, you can temper almost any type of chocolate. However, it is recommended that you opt for higher-quality chocolate with fewer additives and a high cocoa butter content for the best texture and flavor. Sephra Premium DARK Couverture Chocolate is ideal for tempering thanks to its 56.6% cocoa butter content.