The Telltale Sign That Your Chocolate Has Lost Its Temper

Melting chocolate isn't difficult. It just takes a bit of heat to convert a solid bar into a puddle. But if you've ever dipped strawberries into melted chocolate or made slabs of chocolate bark, you know it's not easy to recreate the shiny gloss and snappy texture that your bar had before melting. If your chocolate takes a long time to harden after melting, has a dull finish, and bends instead of breaking cleanly, it's a sign that the heat has caused the chocolate to lose its temper, and we don't mean it's mad at you!

Tempering in cooking generally means keeping something within a certain temperature point. For example, warm milk is added to eggs before cooking a custard to allow the egg to heat more gradually, aka "tempering." The idea is to control the heat to prevent an unwanted result. The fat in chocolate, cocoa butter, has some unique properties that make melting it quite unlike melting butter or other solid fats. The structure of cocoa butter's crystals changes at various temperatures, and those crystals impact the finished look of chocolate when it returns to room temperature. If chocolate gets a little too hot and isn't cooled properly, it won't be as attractive when hardened, potentially ruining your candy.