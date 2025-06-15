Take Old-School Macaroni Salad Up A Notch With This Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cold salads have been popular for quite some time now, with dishes like potato salad, coleslaw, and macaroni salad being absolute staples at picnics, potlucks, and backyard barbecues. These types of salads gained popularity because they're easy to make, budget-friendly, and most importantly, they act as the perfect complement to grilled burgers and hot dogs. Macaroni salad, known for its creamy mayonnaise dressing and simple mix-ins like celery, onion, and pickles, is due for an upgrade. This elevated old-school macaroni salad recipe, from developer Miriam Hahn, comes loaded with tender peas, springy asparagus, tangy roasted red peppers, and fresh herbs — just the ingredients to set this upgraded macaroni salad apart from its predecessors.

Aside from being super easy to make and simply delicious, this elevated macaroni salad is also ideal for those meal preppers out there. "Cold pasta salads are made to be prepared ahead of time, making them perfect for entertaining or meal prep," Hahn says. "A salad like this makes a great summer lunch, or weeknight dinner, and pairing it with some soup is the perfect weeknight meal."