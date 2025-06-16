Scrambled Cookies Are TikTok's Clever Fix For Baking Without An Oven

Few things are more comforting than a warm batch of chocolate chip cookies. Whether you are dipping them in a glass of milk or getting a bit more adventurous and pairing your chocolate chip cookies with beer, the result is the same: joy. But what if you don't have access to an oven to whip up those favorite sweet treats? Well, the mad scientists over on TikTok cooked up another viral recipe for you: scrambled cookies.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given their universal appeal, there are a lot of hacks out there for making cookies without an oven. Toaster ovens can be a great device for small-scale baking, but you can also make chocolate chip cookies in the air fryer. Some folks have even gone so far as to use a waffle iron for making cookies. But scrambled cookies may be the first viral method for making a batch of cookies with the most universal cooking implement: the skillet.

In this TikTok recipe, the cook adds a couple of dollops of chocolate chip cookie dough to a skillet over low heat and covers it with a lid. Once the cookies begin to cook, she flips them over and breaks them up into little chunks with the spatula, and cooks each bit through. The final plating is a pile of these pieces topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and a maraschino cherry. While these "scrambled" cookie bits aren't half bad, there's more than one way to make a cookie on the stovetop.