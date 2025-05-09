Don't Preheat The Oven - These Classic Cookies Are Just As Good In The Air Fryer

Apart from the size, there are some key differences between your regular oven and your air fryer that will require you to adjust the way you bake your cookies. Guy says, "Since air fryers circulate hot air quickly in a small space, be sure to evenly portion and space your cookies to facilitate even airflow and use perforated parchment paper so you don't lose dough through the cracks." She also says you should adjust the temperature, too. "As a general rule, start by lowering the baking temperature by about 25 [degrees Fahrenheit] compared to a regular oven, and check for doneness way earlier than you would the oven," Guy shares.

Aside from spreading your cookies further apart from one another, using parchment paper, and turning down the temperature, you should note that the air fryer isn't ideal for cookies with toppings, so be sure to mix the chocolate chips and sprinkles into your dough. Another good tip is to use a small baking sheet, and to leave some space along the sides of your basket uncovered to allow for air flow, because, unlike your oven, there's actually air blowing around in there.

It might take a few tries to get your cookies exactly the way you like them. For that reason, Guy recommends doing a test batch first to avoid wasting all of your dough.