The Absolute Best Ways To Instantly Improve Store-Bought Cookie Dough

When it comes to baking cookies at home, we all know that you can't beat making them from scratch. Whether it's classic chocolate chip cookies or something more unique like chewy chocolate gingersnap cookies, homemade cookies are noticeably better than ones made with store-bought dough. However, we don't always have the time or the ingredients to make cookies from scratch whenever we have a craving — and, if you have a sweet tooth, that craving for warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies may come often.

Luckily, there are shortcuts out there that we can use to make store-bought cookie dough taste less, well, store-bought, and more exciting. Specifically, by adding just one extra ingredient, you can take your store-bought cookie dough to the next level. From adding a small amount of brown sugar to adding a drop of almond extract, we've got a whole host of ideas for the next time you need to use up that store-bought cookie dough in your fridge.