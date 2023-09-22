Some Butter And Brown Sugar Will Give Store-Bought Cookie Dough A Major Boost

There's nothing better than homemade cookies — however, sometimes we simply don't have time to start from scratch, so we need to resort to store-bought cookie dough, which may not be as good but certainly still satisfies the cooking craving. Luckily, there are ways to upgrade your store-bought cookie dough so that it tastes a little closer to its homemade counterpart.

One way to boost your store-bought cookie dough requires two simple ingredients: Brown sugar and butter. All you have to do is melt a little bit of butter and add a few teaspoons of brown sugar to it. Then, thoroughly mix the brown sugar butter into the premade cookie dough. Because the brown sugar needs to be evenly mixed into the cookie dough, this method will probably work better if you use store-bought cookie dough that comes in either a large tub or a small tube, rather than the pre-sliced squares (but that will work just as well if you are willing to mush the premade squares together so that it ends up looking like just-mixed fresh cookie dough). The added brown sugar will result in a cookie that is more moist and chewy than it would have been otherwise, making it taste closer to a homemade batch.