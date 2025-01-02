The Classic Cookie That You Should Be Pairing With Beer

Typically, we'd pair beer with barbecue chips or other snacks like sea-salt-covered edamame, pretzels and peanuts. So imagine our surprise when we learned there's a classic cookie that pairs perfectly with beer. We got this tip from Rich Higgins, a master cicerone, certified sommelier, and a former brewmaster.

Advertisement

"One of my favorite dessert pairings is just a classic chocolate chip cookie paired with a barleywine (bonus points for a bourbon-barrel-aged version)," he said. "North Coast Brewing's Old Stock Ale or Firestone Walker's bourbon-barrel-aged Sucaba are favorites of mine." The notes in these beers complement all the sweet flavors found in the cookies. Higgins elaborated, "The beers' deep toffee malts and vanilla-coconut bourbon flavors find perfect harmony with the cookie's brown sugar and brown-butter-y goodness."

Neither of those beers, or any barleywine for that matter, is low in alcohol. Each has an alcohol by volume (ABV) over 10%, but Higgins notes that it is that warm booziness that contrasts with the sweetness of the cookie to really lengthen the finish and enhance the overall tasting experience.

Advertisement