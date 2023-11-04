Beer Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Richer Chocolate Cookies

Almost any stout beer can enhance the flavor of your chocolate cookies, but you have a few varieties to choose from. The most famous brand may be Guinness, whose dry stout is largely sweet, creamy, and bitter, with notes of fruitiness. A splash of this beer would work well with some added fruit in your cookies, such as dried cranberries, raisins, and cherries.

If you love java, you could also stir in some coffee grounds or crushed beans into chocolate dough paired with a coffee stout or add extra chocolate chips into dough infused with a chocolate stout. But feel free to get creative here — how delicious do chopped cherries sound mixed into a chocolate stout-laden cookie dough?

To try out this method, start out by stirring two tablespoons of room temperature beer into your dough, right at the end of mixing your wet ingredients but before you combine them with the dry ones. As an alternative, you can make a reduction of a full bottle of stout with brown sugar on the stove, then add it to your wet ingredients at the same step — although you'll need to make adjustments to the recipe since you're adding in all that extra liquid. But the latter will concentrate the flavors in your beer even more, so they'll show up stronger in the cookies.

The choice is ultimately yours, but either option will add a deeply complex flavor to your rich chocolate desserts.