Ditch The Oven - Bake These Crispy, Gooey Cookies In Your Waffle Iron Instead

There are so many ways to make cookies without an oven. You can whip up a no-bake recipe, like these no-bake chocolate oat cookies, or use the air fryer or toaster oven. You can even break out that waffle iron that's been hiding in the cupboard. It might sound a little left-field, but waffle iron cookies are actually delicious. They're buttery, crispy, and they're incredibly quick to make.

You can use a few different cookie recipes, but the best ones to make on the waffle iron are drop-style cookies, which are cookies that are typically spooned onto a tray, rather than rolled or cut. That's according to Jerrelle Guy, recipe developer and creator of The Dinner Ritual newsletter on Substack. "Drop-style cookies with extra moisture, like chocolate chip, oatmeal, or peanut butter work well, because the dough steams a little to help cook the dough more evenly, and it still stays moist and gooey on the inside while getting caramelized and crispy on the surface," Guy told Tasting Table.

If you're using chocolate chip cookie dough, be mindful that the chocolate can burn, so you might want to reduce the amount you use. You can avoid this problem altogether by making peanut butter cookies or buttery sugar cookies. All you need to do is drop a spoonful of dough in each quarter of the waffle iron after preheating and cook the cookies just like a waffle.