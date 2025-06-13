14 Delicious Ways To Use Up Leftover Mint

Whilst it's something you might typically grab at the store, mint jelly can absolutely be prepared from scratch, and doing so is far easier than you'd think. Plus, making your own gives you the opportunity to pack the recipe full of fresh mint leaves, and allows you to create something that's free of chemical preservatives and additives.

To make a batch of mint jelly, you'll need two tightly packed cups worth of mint leaves. And, there are only four other ingredients required to transform these into a wonderfully flavorful condiment. First, you'll chop the leaves up, pop them into a pot of water, and bring this to a boil. Once the water is bubbling, remove the pot from the heat and leave the mint to steep for 20 minutes. Next, strain the leaves out and add some lemon juice and sugar to the mint-infused water. Finally, stir in some liquid pectin, which will create that signature jelly-like consistency, and let everything cool. There's also the option to add a few drops of green food coloring, if desired.

Store the mint jelly in sterilized jars in the fridge, and serve it with meats and fish, such as lamb, pork, and salmon. It's also great for spreading into sandwiches or onto crackers or mixing into salad dressings.