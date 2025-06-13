14 Delicious Ways To Use Up Leftover Mint
Distinctly refreshing and fragrant, mint leaves are a powerful flavor-boosting ingredient with an impressive variety of applications. Whether you've honed your gardening skills and grown a particularly impressive batch or simply picked up a generous bunch at the store, there are times when you might find yourself with a surplus of this versatile herb. But, that's not such a bad position to be in, because fresh mint can be used to enhance a huge array of sweet and savory dishes, and plenty of hot and cold drinks too.
From vibrant desserts to comforting dinners, mint leaves will fit seamlessly into more of your everyday eats than you'd first assume. You can incorporate this uplifting herb into sauces and marinades, throw it into cocktails, or simply use it as a garnish. And of course, brewing a cup of fresh mint tea is always a brilliant option. Mint also pairs beautifully with other herbs and aromatics, bringing heaps of brightness and depth, and helping to build a well-rounded flavor profile. So, if you've been pondering how to use up those leftover leaves, let's discover some of the many ways that they can be put to good use.
Make mint jelly
Whilst it's something you might typically grab at the store, mint jelly can absolutely be prepared from scratch, and doing so is far easier than you'd think. Plus, making your own gives you the opportunity to pack the recipe full of fresh mint leaves, and allows you to create something that's free of chemical preservatives and additives.
To make a batch of mint jelly, you'll need two tightly packed cups worth of mint leaves. And, there are only four other ingredients required to transform these into a wonderfully flavorful condiment. First, you'll chop the leaves up, pop them into a pot of water, and bring this to a boil. Once the water is bubbling, remove the pot from the heat and leave the mint to steep for 20 minutes. Next, strain the leaves out and add some lemon juice and sugar to the mint-infused water. Finally, stir in some liquid pectin, which will create that signature jelly-like consistency, and let everything cool. There's also the option to add a few drops of green food coloring, if desired.
Store the mint jelly in sterilized jars in the fridge, and serve it with meats and fish, such as lamb, pork, and salmon. It's also great for spreading into sandwiches or onto crackers or mixing into salad dressings.
Mix up a refreshing cocktail
A minty mojito is a favorite amongst cocktail connoisseurs, and mixing one up is a wonderfully easy way to make the most of your leftover mint leaves. The fresh leaves can be incorporated in multiple different ways to ensure that every sip is bursting with uplifting herbaceous flavor. Step one is crafting a mint-infused syrup by heating sugar and water, then steeping the mint in the mixture until sufficiently infused. Then, for the base of the cocktail, you can muddle more fresh mint with the mint syrup before stirring in the classic additions of rum and lime juice and topping everything up with fizzy club soda. And, don't forget the garnish: A sprig of mint leaves makes the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the drink's aroma and visual appeal.
Mojitos aren't the only way to enjoy a boozy mint-infused beverage, though. If you prefer something a little stronger, try crafting a sweet mint julep. Again, this starts with a homemade mint simple syrup, which gets muddled with more fresh leaves. But, to this flavorful base, we instead add crushed ice and a generous glug of bourbon, before garnishing with extra mint. Or, for a cocktail that's sure to bring the summer vibes, whip up a watermelon mint margarita, which features the heady warmth of tequila and zing of lime juice.
Jazz up a marinade
Fresh mint is often overlooked as a marinade ingredient, and that needs to change! This herb is a fantastic tool for bringing brightness to meats, fish, and plant-based proteins, and it'll complement a variety of other flavors. One way we love to use this herb is in the coating for these spiced honey mint lamb skewers. Here, you'll combine the chopped mint leaves with honey, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, chili flakes, salt, black pepper, and olive oil. Then, dice up some boneless lamb leg, and let this sit in the zesty, spicy, herb-infused mixture. The meat is then threaded onto skewers, and broiled to charred-yet-succulent perfection, before it's served up with a creamy homemade tzatziki.
Or, to give simple cod fillets an invigorating upgrade, marinate them in a bold medley of herbs and aromatics. This baked ginger and mint cod also features cilantro and lime, for a vibrant, citrusy hit. Mint works beautifully with chicken, too. Try adding mint to a creamier, Greek yogurt-based marinade with olive oil, garlic, lemon, and perhaps a handful of fresh parsley.
Brew some fresh mint tea
It's a classic way to use mint, and for good reason. Using fresh leaves to brew mint tea will result in an all-natural, boldly refreshing taste, and it takes mere minutes to make. Start by grabbing a generous handful of leaves and lightly crushing them between the palms of your hands. This will help the mint release its fragrant natural oils. Add the leaves to a teapot, and fill it with boiling water. Now, you can let everything steep for two minutes or so before straining the liquid into mugs. Feel free to sweeten things up with a dash of honey, if you'd like.
If you don't have a teapot, you can absolutely steep the leaves directly in the mug instead, either fishing them out just before enjoying the tea, or leaving them in to keep on working their minty magic as you sip away. And, this drink tastes equally delicious served chilled, to amp up the cooling vibes.
Give homemade pesto a refreshing twist
A rich, herbaceous pesto is typically made with basil, and sometimes we see zesty cilantro thrown into the mix, too. But, this vibrant sauce also tastes incredible when made with a base of fresh mint. This creates a bright and cooling flavor profile that works brilliantly with the other savory elements.
We love pairing mint with almonds, which offer just as much richness as pine nuts, and complement the herb's natural sweetness perfectly. To make a batch of almond mint pesto, it's a simple case of tossing all of the ingredients into a food processor and blitzing everything up until you have a smooth sauce. As well as the fresh mint leaves and nuts, you'll need some spinach, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.
The resulting sauce is ideal for tossing through a bowl of your favorite pasta, but there are plenty of other delicious ways to use it. Try spreading it atop a pizza base, drizzling it over poached eggs, or spreading it into a sandwich. This mint-packed pesto is also great for sprucing up roasted meats and veggies.
Scatter it over a fruit salad
Fruit and mint are a match made in heaven. The herb's fresh, cool flavor is the ultimate balancer for the juicy sweetness of the fruit. And, when scattered atop a colorful fruit salad, mint will add a gorgeous pop of green, too.
When building a fruit salad, the choice of ingredients is very much open to interpretation. You could either craft a diverse medley of colors and flavors, or keep things simple by sticking to a berry theme, or opting for different varieties of melon. Fruits such as strawberries, kiwis, grapes, mangos, mandarins, and pineapple will all work brilliantly, so feel free to create a bowlful that suits your taste preferences. To make an elegant mint and melon fruit salad, use a melon baller to scoop out pleasing, perfectly round pieces of melon. A combination of cantaloupe, honeydew, and watermelon would work brilliantly here. Add the melon balls to a bowl with some fresh blueberries for added tartness and color contrast, and toss the fruit with a deliciously sweet and tangy dressing of lemon juice and maple syrup. Then comes the star ingredient: Chop the mint leaves up and mix half of them through the salad itself, before scattering the remainder on top as an eye-catching garnish.
Blend it into a salad dressing
To give your salad a punchy, herbaceous coating, try throwing some fresh mint into your dressing blend. This herb will taste wonderful alongside a whole host of crunchy raw add-ins, as well as sweet and tender roasted veggies, so a mint-infused dressing is fantastically versatile. It works particularly well in Middle Eastern-inspired dishes, such as this lentil fattoush salad. The base of the salad features crisp romaine lettuce and radishes, hearty lentils, and creamy feta cheese, plus plenty of fresh, chopped mint leaves. For the dressing, more mint gets blitzed up with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, red wine vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper, which creates an irresistible balance of richness and tang.
If you're looking to add some minty flavor to a batch of cooked veggies, such as these roasted curry carrots, a dressing with a slightly thicker texture is ideal. To preserve its vibrant color, you can briefly blanch the mint, perhaps alongside some fresh parsley, before adding it to the blender. Simply blitz the herbs with almonds, garlic, chile flakes, olive oil, and salt. Then, the flavor-packed mixture is ready to drizzle over those beautifully caramelized, spicy carrots.
Make tzatziki
The irresistibly creamy tzatziki sauce is a staple in Greek and Turkish cuisine, great for dolloping into pitas, burgers, and grain bowls. If you're making your own from scratch, fresh herbs are a non-negotiable. And whilst dill is a popular choice here, mint is also a go-to for amping up the herbaceous flavor.
A classic tzatziki begins with coarsely grated cucumber, which must first be thoroughly squeezed in a thin cloth to remove the excess liquid. This refreshing base is then mixed with Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil, plus the finely chopped fresh mint leaves. Stir everything together until you have a beautifully creamy, green-flecked mixture, then season the sauce with salt to taste.
The finished sauce makes an ideal dip for crudites or toasted pita bread. Or, if you're stuffing a pita pocket with spicy falafels and fresh, crunchy veggies, a generous spoonful of tzatziki will add plenty of richness. The sauce is equally tasty spooned atop grilled meats, fish, and veggies, especially if they've been marinated with complementary herbs like oregano, thyme, or parsley.
Pair it with lamb
Lamb and mint are an undeniably irresistible duo, and it's totally understandable that these ingredients get paired together so frequently. Mint's fresh, cooling profile offers an amazing contrast to the fattiness of the lamb, resulting in a well-rounded dish that's bursting with savory flavor.
If you have some leftover fresh mint to hand, there are countless ways you can introduce this into a lamb dish. Making homemade lamb burgers is a fantastic option, and there's plenty of room to customize the meat with your favorite add-ins. We love mixing minced lamb shoulder and chopped mint leaves with grated onion, garlic, ground coriander, and Dijon mustard. This can then be shaped into patties and grilled to perfection before stacking the burgers up in brioche buns with your favorite salad veggies and sauces.
The lamb-mint combo tastes amazing alongside Asian-inspired flavors, too. These mint and mango lamb pitas see ground lamb sauteed with a fragrant medley of onions, garlic, and ginger, with the addition of warming spices like cumin and turmeric. Then, we craft a creamy mint sauce with yogurt, fresh mint and cilantro, lemon juice, cumin, and a pinch of sugar. The meat and sauce elements can then be spooned into hearty pita breads with a dollop of mango chutney and some fresh diced tomatoes.
Freeze it into ice cubes
When you want to ensure that your drink stays perfectly chilled and gets infused with minty goodness, mint ice cubes are the solution. Not only do they look impressive, but they're incredibly easy to make and offer a nifty way to preserve the freshness of the leaves.
All you'll need is an ice cube tray, some mint leaves, and freshly-boiled water. First, pop a couple of mint leaves into each compartment of the tray. Next, evenly pour the water over the top. Using boiling water rather than cold water will help the leaves release their flavor. Leave the tray to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes, so the mint can steep, then carefully place it into the freezer. After around four hours, you should have a batch of solid, mint-filled ice cubes.
You can pop these minty cubes into cocktails and mocktails, such as mojitos and mai tais, as well as iced teas, or even homemade lemonade. They'd also make a wonderful addition to a fruity punch, perhaps alongside slices of fresh strawberry and cucumber.
Add it to soups and stews
Mint might not be the first ingredient you'd typically reach for when whipping up a hearty soup or stew, but its uplifting flavor notes are sure to give your dish a welcome boost of brightness, enhancing the taste of other savory components to no end.
Peas are a classic pairing for fresh mint, and this duo works especially well in the form of a soup. Start by sauteing diced onions and minced garlic in butter until softened, then adding frozen peas, fresh mint, and vegetable stock to the pot. Let everything simmer for about 10 minutes, then blitz the soup until smooth and gorgeously green. Feel free to stir through some heavy cream or Parmesan cheese for a creamier finish, and garnish each bowlful with some extra fresh mint.
Mint and carrot are another great combo, with the veggie's naturally sweet taste fitting in seamlessly alongside the pungent herb. To amp up the caramelized sweetness even further, you can roast the carrots with some apples and garlic before adding these to the broth with a handful of fresh mint leaves and blending everything until smooth.
Add it to pasta dishes
If you're a pasta lover (who isn't!?), fresh mint leaves are something you should absolutely be adding to your recipes. Mint works just as well in veggie-packed, plant-based dishes as it does in cheesy or meaty creations, and it can either be blitzed into a sauce, tossed through the pasta, or scattered on top.
For a striking green goddess-style pasta dish, try blending fresh mint with avocado, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, salt, and a splash of water until you have a smooth, creamy sauce. This is perfect for tossing with spaghetti and green veggies like peas, broccoli, or asparagus. Or, you could absolutely incorporate some chopped, cooked bacon or sprinkle over some grated Parmesan, if desired. Mint also works beautifully in a tomato-based pasta sauce, with plenty of aromatic garlic and a dash of red pepper flakes.
To create a mint-infused, chilled pasta salad, toss the chopped leaves with cooked and cooled bowtie pasta, shredded chicken, and some crunchy salad veggies of your choice, such as diced bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and honey will taste incredible, and you can absolutely throw in some extra herbs if you'd like. Parsley and tarragon would make excellent additions.
Add it to a zesty dessert
Mojito fans will know just how well mint and citrus flavors go together, and cocktails aren't the only place they can be combined. Mint absolutely has its place in lemon and lime-based desserts, where its clean, herbaceous taste keeps things fresh and adds a subtle sweetness.
Try giving a classic zesty lemon cake a refreshing upgrade by incorporating some finely chopped fresh mint into the batter alongside the lemon juice and zest. This can be made in the form of a simple pound cake or bundt cake, or even a multi-layered cake if you're looking to craft a show-stopping celebration cake. To add even more flavor, moisture, and sweetness, you could also pour a lemon and mint-infused simple syrup over the cake when it's fresh out of the oven.
If creamy, chilled desserts are more your style, consider whipping up a minty mojito posset. This involves heating heavy cream, sugar, and mint leaves in a pan before straining out the leaves and stirring in some lime juice. Pour the mixture into ramekins and pop these into the fridge overnight. As the mixture chills, it'll set into an irresistibly thick, velvety consistency. Mint also works well in citrus-based cookies, sorbets, and cheesecakes, as well as lemon or lime bars.
Give lemonade an uplifting twist
A basic homemade lemonade is generally made with lemons, sugar, and water. But elevating this zesty base with some herby goodness couldn't be easier. If you want to make the final blend even more refreshing while adding an elegant pop of color, fresh mint is the answer.
Step one is tearing up the mint leaves and placing them into a pan with some caster sugar and water. Heat the mixture, stirring until the sugar has dissolved and it's just starting to boil. Then, let it cool. In a pitcher, combine this sweet, minty base with plenty of fresh lemon juice, ice, and sparkling water for the ultimate cooling summer sip. When serving, some extra sprigs of mint and slices of lemon in each glass would go down a treat.
If preferred, you can follow this same formula to make a zingy mint limeade, simply switching the lemon juice for lime juice. Or, consider adding some extra fruits into the mix, such as raspberries or strawberries, which can be muddled in the bottom of the pitcher before pouring over the other ingredients.