13 Celebrity Chefs And Their All-Time Favorite Chocolate

It is hard to get a list of over a dozen celebrities to agree on anything at all. Our compilation of famous chefs and their preferences in chocolate is definitely not unanimous. What we found, though, are some interesting threads to follow. Buckle in to read a lot of love for dark chocolate from some of the most recognizable faces in the food scene. Concentration of cocoa is important for those who are very particular with just how strong they want their chocolate to taste, and dark chocolate has between 50% to 90% cocoa solids. Manufacturer brands are among the other parameters that a number of your favorite celeb chefs use to define their favorite chocolate treats. Some are so insistent on this angle that you will hear them talk about running taste trials to compare various chocolate brands.

Given the considerable heights of success that most of these celebrity chefs have scaled, don't be too surprised to see the conviction in their personal choices for their all-time favorite chocolate. You will notice with some, for instance, that they would never bake with a type of chocolate that they would not eat as a bar. For some here, it seems chocolate is not just a dessert but a way of life.