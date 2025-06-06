The Perfect Vinaigrette Upgrade For A Salad Bursting With Sweet Heat

Having full control of flavor, avoiding preservatives and excess sugars, and impressing your dinner guests are just some of the reasons why it pays off to make a vinaigrette from scratch rather than pick up a bottle at the store. To pull it off, you'll make an emulsion with oil, vinegar, and often mustard to stabilize the dressing. To offset those flavors, a sweet ingredient like honey often goes into the bowl, too, but if you prefer sweet heat, upgrade your vinaigrette with hot honey instead.

Hot honey is the ideal ingredient to offset the intensity of the vinegar and mustard with a touch of sweetness and add an element of spice all at once. We've even got you covered with a ranking of 16 hot honey brands like Zab's, so you don't ruin your vinaigrette with a subpar option. You can also make hot honey to have control over the spice levels with a variety of peppers. And if you only have regular honey at home and don't have time to infuse it with peppers, mix it with hot sauce or crushed red pepper flakes, then add it to the dressing. Either way, this vinaigrette upgrade only requires two or three tablespoons of hot honey per 1-cup batch of vinaigrette.