Simple and Tangy Greek Salad Dressing

There's a satisfying ease and effortlessness to using store-bought salad dressing, but let's face it: While some rank highly side-by-side, many risk ruining your salad altogether. Often overly thick, sugary, or bland, store-bought dressings might turn an easy meal into a bad one, and at a far higher price than making it at home. It's true: Most dressings can be made from ingredients you likely already have on hand, making them a little more affordable than the bottled variety you find in stores. Sure, you may not always have the time to spare to do all the whisking, blending, pouring, and cleaning involved in making your own. But if you do, the results are well worth it.

One of our favorite homemade dressings is a simple spin on a light, tangy vinaigrette. Greek salad dressing takes the basic formula of oil, vinegar, and lemon and combines it with Mediterranean flavors like garlic, oregano, parsley, basil, and red pepper. The result is a lemony but layered dressing that compliments your favorite Greek-inspired salad ingredients like olives, artichokes, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Michelle McGlinn shares her method for making the easiest Greek dressing in minutes.