Simple And Tangy Greek Salad Dressing
There's a satisfying ease and effortlessness to using store-bought salad dressing, but let's face it: While some rank highly side-by-side, many risk ruining your salad altogether. Often overly thick, sugary, or bland, store-bought dressings might turn an easy meal into a bad one, and at a far higher price than making it at home. It's true: Most dressings can be made from ingredients you likely already have on hand, making them a little more affordable than the bottled variety you find in stores. Sure, you may not always have the time to spare to do all the whisking, blending, pouring, and cleaning involved in making your own. But if you do, the results are well worth it.
One of our favorite homemade dressings is a simple spin on a light, tangy vinaigrette. Greek salad dressing takes the basic formula of oil, vinegar, and lemon and combines it with Mediterranean flavors like garlic, oregano, parsley, basil, and red pepper. The result is a lemony but layered dressing that compliments your favorite Greek-inspired salad ingredients like olives, artichokes, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Michelle McGlinn shares her method for making the easiest Greek dressing in minutes.
Gathering the ingredients for a simple and tangy Greek salad dressing
The ingredient list for this salad dressing is not too long, and depending on the depth of your spice drawer, it may include mostly ingredients you already have on hand. For example, you'll need olive oil (use a good one, since you'll really taste it), lemon juice, Dijon mustard, a clove of garlic, oregano, parsley, basil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. You'll also need vinegar — there are many different types of vinegar you can use, and the type of vinegar used will affect the flavor, making it more or less acidic, tangy, and sweet. We like white wine vinegar for a tangy but light, mild flavor, but you can also try red wine vinegar for something more savory tasting, apple cider vinegar for something more acidic, or champagne vinegar for something a little more delicate and sweet.
Step 1: Combine everything but the oil
Combine the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, salt, pepper, and pepper flakes in a food processor.
Step 2: Pulse or blend
Pulse to combine.
Step 3: Slowly add the oil
While pulsing, drizzle in the olive oil slowly to combine.
Step 4: Continue pulsing to emulsify
Pulse until cloudy.
Step 5: Transfer to store
Transfer to a jar.
Step 6: Serve or store the dressing
Serve or store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup white wine vinegar
- Juice from ½ lemon
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ cup olive oil
Directions
- Combine the vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, salt, pepper, and pepper flakes in a food processor.
- Pulse to combine.
- While pulsing, drizzle in the olive oil slowly to combine.
- Pulse until cloudy.
- Transfer to a jar.
- Serve or store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|498
|Total Fat
|54.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|177.1 mg
|Protein
|0.6 g
Can I make salad dressing without a food processor?
Food processors make blending salad dressings effortless, thanks to the high-power rhythmic blending motion that combines the ingredients. Dressings are best made in a food processor with an opening that allows you to slowly add the oil in mid-blend as the emulsion comes together best while the ingredients are in motion. However, dressings can be made without the fancy equipment, too.
The first option, which is not too different from the food processor, is the blender. A blender will combine the ingredients in a similar manner, possibly even making the dressing a little smoother. If you don't have any blending devices, don't worry: The dressing can also be combined with just a bowl and a whisk. Add all the ingredients but the oil to the bowl and combine them, then drizzle the oil in while whisking vigorously. If this gets a little difficult, pour in a small amount of oil, whisk, and repeat until fully combined. If you don't have a whisk either, there is one last method you can try, and it only requires a lidded Mason jar. Add all the ingredients, including the oil, to the jar, seal it tightly, and shake until the dressing is cloudy and combined.
What can I use Greek salad dressing on?
If you know how to pick the best salad dressing for your greens, then you likely already have a salad in mind for this dressing. We love pairing this light and mild vinaigrette with soft and leafy greens sprinkled with Mediterranean herbs like dill, mint, and parsley. It's also delicious massaged into kale and combined with crispy chickpeas and sweet potato for a simple, fall-forward salad.
The dressing can be used well beyond salads in a variety of Greek-inspired dishes, too. For a simple pasta dish, toss the dressing with cooked orzo, artichokes, and chickpeas. For a flavorful, easy main dish, use the dressing as a marinade for chicken or lamb. You can also use it to cook potatoes, tomatoes, or squash or pour a little bit over cubed feta, a bowl of olives, or halved artichokes for flavorful, marinated little bites. You can also use it to complement premade foods, drizzling it over a scoop of hummus or between the layers of a submarine sandwich.