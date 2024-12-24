How To Pick The Right Salad Dressing For Your Greens

Despite how hard you try, it's often difficult to replicate the tastiest salad from your favorite restaurant. Which is odd, because it doesn't seem that difficult to chop up some veggies, toss them in a bowl, and drizzle them with dressing. Well, even though salads are typically something even a novice chef can successfully make, there is a specific talent for finding the right combination of taste, texture, and dressing to create a crispy, crunchy, flavorful salad.

We wanted to add some expert tips for picking out the right salad dressing for your greens to our recipe book, so we spoke to Chef Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and Founder of Healthy Eating 101. According to McCarthy, there are three main categories of greens to look out for when building a salad. "Bitter greens benefit from acidic dressings to balance their sharpness, while a touch of sweetness enhances their natural flavors," she explains. "Softer greens can be overwhelmed by heavy dressings, so light dressings enhance their subtle, tender qualities." And finally, mild, crunchy lettuces like iceberg and romaine, hold up well under the heft of creamier dressings.

