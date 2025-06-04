5 Sweet Toppings To Elevate Your Frozen Pizza

If you've picked up a less-than-desirable grocery store frozen pizza, all hope is not lost when it comes to serving a tasty meal. Whether you're drizzling warm slices with balsamic vinegar, adding a quick sprinkle of Maldon salt and freshly chopped garden herbs, or turning up the heat with hot honey and grilled fruit, even a lackluster store-bought pizza has the potential to taste sweet. Though you may equate pizza with a more savory tasting profile, a few key additions can turn that pre-made pie into a sweeter thing of beauty, and you'll have a delicious dish to impress friends at tonight's party.

Consider yourself warned, however. After sampling some of our suggestions, you may find yourself embracing the sweeter side of life the next time you pull frozen pizza out of its package. Sometimes inspiration is hiding in plain sight, and we're here to shine a light on some pretty sweet opportunities. After all, with the right preparation, frozen ingredients never have to equate to culinary disappointment.