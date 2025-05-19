Here's How To Cook Frozen Pizza On The Stove If Your Oven Is Broken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes we're in the mood for a homemade margherita pizza, and other times we're opening the freezer, praying to find a frozen pie. The ease of putting a pre-made pizza in the oven for mere minutes makes up for its average flavor, thank you very much. But can you still enjoy a frozen pizza if your oven is not working, while living in a dorm without an oven, or perhaps in the peak of summer, when turning on the oven means flirting with heat stroke? Yes, you can; frozen pizza can be made on the stove, in a simple pan.

While stovetop pizza is not a new concept, making it from frozen rather than from scratch is a slightly different process. You definitely want to defrost the pizza first — putting a fully frozen pizza in the oven is quite forgiving, but you won't find that with the stovetop method. It has to be defrosted to cook evenly. If you're feeling extra hungry and have a microwave at your disposal, you could use the defrost setting to speed up the process a bit. Once defrosted, place the pizza in a non-stick pan or cast iron skillet and let the bottom get gently brown, then cover it with a lid to melt the cheese and soften the toppings.