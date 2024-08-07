How To Achieve The Perfect Crust On Your Stovetop Pizza

Making pizza on the stovetop is a quick and easy way to get a delicious meal without needing to use your oven — and heat up the house in the process. The cooking process takes place entirely on the stovetop, and there are a few necessary steps to ensure your approach gives you the crispy crust you'd expect from a traditional oven-baked pizza. First, turn your stovetop's heat level to high. Next, cook one side of your pizza dough on high heat, then reduce to medium when you flip the crust. This method works with store-bought and homemade pizza dough, and can be done in a cast iron or other type of sturdy skillet.

This approach to getting crispy crust in a skillet is similar to how you'd achieve a similar result in the oven. However, instead of baking the pizza after crisping up one side of the dough, cooking it on medium after flipping the dough simplifies the process and shortens the cook time (plus eliminates the need to preheat the oven). The high heat at the beginning ensures that the bottom of the crust gets a nice, golden-brown crispiness. By flipping the crust and lowering the heat, you can add your toppings and continue cooking the pizza. This process creates a perfect balance, giving you a crunchy exterior and a well-cooked, soft interior. It's a versatile technique that can be applied to any skillet pizza recipe, making it a reliable method for achieving the perfect crust every time.