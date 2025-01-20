How Long Can You Store Burrata Cheese In The Fridge?

If you've never had the pleasure of eating burrata, we sincerely apologize for your loss. While it may look similar, burrata is different than mozzarella and is usually distinguishable by a small knot or twisted nub on top of the ball of cheese. Burrata begins from the curds of fresh mozzarella, which are then manipulated into a sort of pouch or pocket to house a gloriously creamy stracciatella. The end result is a multi-textured eating experience, as the outer walls are thick like mozzarella but the inside oozes out when the ball is cut open. If it's your first time trying burrata, we recommend simply slicing it down the middle and then sprinkling it with flaky salt. After you've tasted the pure burrata, spread it out on top of a slice of grilled sourdough and top with a drizzle of good quality extra virgin olive oil.

While it's quite a decadence, burrata does have a relatively short shelf life, and you should always take note of the sell-by or best-by date. Ideally, burrata should be consumed the same day you slice it for peak freshness, but no matter what the date on the packaging says, it's not safe to eat after five days of opening. You'll know if burrata is no longer at its prime if it smells or tastes sour.