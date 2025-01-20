How Long Can You Store Burrata Cheese In The Fridge?
If you've never had the pleasure of eating burrata, we sincerely apologize for your loss. While it may look similar, burrata is different than mozzarella and is usually distinguishable by a small knot or twisted nub on top of the ball of cheese. Burrata begins from the curds of fresh mozzarella, which are then manipulated into a sort of pouch or pocket to house a gloriously creamy stracciatella. The end result is a multi-textured eating experience, as the outer walls are thick like mozzarella but the inside oozes out when the ball is cut open. If it's your first time trying burrata, we recommend simply slicing it down the middle and then sprinkling it with flaky salt. After you've tasted the pure burrata, spread it out on top of a slice of grilled sourdough and top with a drizzle of good quality extra virgin olive oil.
While it's quite a decadence, burrata does have a relatively short shelf life, and you should always take note of the sell-by or best-by date. Ideally, burrata should be consumed the same day you slice it for peak freshness, but no matter what the date on the packaging says, it's not safe to eat after five days of opening. You'll know if burrata is no longer at its prime if it smells or tastes sour.
How to properly store burrata and if it can be frozen
The best way to store burrata in the refrigerator is in an airtight container covered with a lid, and the ball of cheese should be fully submerged in water. Most burrata balls will either be sold floating in whey, a liquid byproduct of the cheesemaking process, or come wrapped up in a plastic bundle. In either case, save any excess liquid to store the burrata. Like most fresh cheeses, burrata should never be frozen, as freezing will have negative effects on both the taste and texture. The moisture in the burrata will become ice crystals in the freezer, meaning that the thawed burrata will likely be watery in all the wrong places.
While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind as the best way to serve burrata, you should pop burrata into the air fryer for a gooey appetizer worth savoring. For a twist on a traditional Caprese salad, try stacking your tomato and burrata salad for an elegant look. Grilled grapes and burrata are a delightful combo you wouldn't expect, as grilling the grapes brings out their sweetness while the char from the grill adds savory notes to the combination. No matter how you serve it, burrata is one of the most delicious fresh cheeses available.