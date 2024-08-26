Try Stacking Your Tomato And Burrata Salad For An Elegant Look

Juicy tomatoes, mild cheese, fresh basil, and some olive oil — Italians discovered long ago that simplicity really is the best. Traditionally made with mozzarella, Caprese salad is a fresh and uncomplicated side or appetizer that's perfect for a summer dinner party. Using burrata instead of mozzarella gives this salad a creamier flavor and a touch of elegance. While there's nothing wrong with serving your tomato and burrata salad in a classic Caprese style (where all ingredients are neatly arranged in a row), we have to admit that it can look a bit low-effort and monotonous. Instead, try stacking all of the salad's elements on top of each other for an elegant look that says, "This salad was made with love and extra effort."

The best tomatoes for this presentation are large, flavorful heirloom tomatoes. Cut them into thicker slices, so they'll be easier to work with. Place the first tomato slice onto your plate, top it with creamy burrata and a fresh basil leaf, then repeat the process two more times for a nice, three-tiered tower (or more, if you're feeling ambitious). Top your "salad tower" with the prettiest basil leaf you can find, and then drizzle the full stacked salad with a delicious balsamic glaze for an extra touch of fancy.