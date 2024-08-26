Try Stacking Your Tomato And Burrata Salad For An Elegant Look
Juicy tomatoes, mild cheese, fresh basil, and some olive oil — Italians discovered long ago that simplicity really is the best. Traditionally made with mozzarella, Caprese salad is a fresh and uncomplicated side or appetizer that's perfect for a summer dinner party. Using burrata instead of mozzarella gives this salad a creamier flavor and a touch of elegance. While there's nothing wrong with serving your tomato and burrata salad in a classic Caprese style (where all ingredients are neatly arranged in a row), we have to admit that it can look a bit low-effort and monotonous. Instead, try stacking all of the salad's elements on top of each other for an elegant look that says, "This salad was made with love and extra effort."
The best tomatoes for this presentation are large, flavorful heirloom tomatoes. Cut them into thicker slices, so they'll be easier to work with. Place the first tomato slice onto your plate, top it with creamy burrata and a fresh basil leaf, then repeat the process two more times for a nice, three-tiered tower (or more, if you're feeling ambitious). Top your "salad tower" with the prettiest basil leaf you can find, and then drizzle the full stacked salad with a delicious balsamic glaze for an extra touch of fancy.
Round and hasselback presentations are a bit simpler but just as sophisticated
If you don't like the idea of vertically stacking your tomato burrata salad, you can choose the simpler option of serving it in an appetizing and classy circle. With this serving option, we recommend using yellow tomatoes in combination with the red because they will bring an element of colorful vibrancy to the salad. Arrange large tomato slices around the rim of the serving plate, then put a thick layer of creamy cheese on top of the tomato slices, garnish with basil, and top with salty, fresh homemade pesto. You can also add some toasted walnuts or pine nuts for the wow effect.
Another option is to serve a bit more dynamic, hasselback presentation. Start by making a few deep cuts into your tomatoes, but don't cut the tomato all the way through. Then, fill each of the slots with burrata and basil — you can even cut the basil leaves into thin strips for a more garnished presentation. Drizzle the finished hasselback tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with coarse salt for the crunch. And finally, add some bonus decorative elements when plating and presenting the finished salad to your guests. Cherry tomatoes on the vine or small glass pitchers on the side, filled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, are easy additions that go a long way!