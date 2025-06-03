Substitute Whiskey With This Italian Liqueur For A Light, Summery Version Of The Manhattan

As the weather heats up, you might find yourself craving a cool, refreshing summer drink. If you're a whiskey lover looking for something seasonal with a lighter taste, we have the perfect cocktail recipe for you. The Summer Manhattan is a crisp, fruity take on the classic tipple. Rather than using bourbon or rye whiskey, this version substitutes Aperol.

Aperol is an Italian liqueur created in 1919. It is bright orange in color, with a slightly bitter aftertaste. Made from a unique blend of oranges, roots, and herbs, it was historically consumed before meals to stimulate the appetite, classifying it as an apertif or apertivo. If you're an adventurous drinker, you might have already tried Aperol in a spritz when making your way through our list of the 16 absolute best sparkling wine cocktails you need to try at least once. While the original spritz cocktail wasn't made with Aperol, it's still a great choice for anyone looking for new ways to upgrade their drink recipes.