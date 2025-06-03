Substitute Whiskey With This Italian Liqueur For A Light, Summery Version Of The Manhattan
As the weather heats up, you might find yourself craving a cool, refreshing summer drink. If you're a whiskey lover looking for something seasonal with a lighter taste, we have the perfect cocktail recipe for you. The Summer Manhattan is a crisp, fruity take on the classic tipple. Rather than using bourbon or rye whiskey, this version substitutes Aperol.
Aperol is an Italian liqueur created in 1919. It is bright orange in color, with a slightly bitter aftertaste. Made from a unique blend of oranges, roots, and herbs, it was historically consumed before meals to stimulate the appetite, classifying it as an apertif or apertivo. If you're an adventurous drinker, you might have already tried Aperol in a spritz when making your way through our list of the 16 absolute best sparkling wine cocktails you need to try at least once. While the original spritz cocktail wasn't made with Aperol, it's still a great choice for anyone looking for new ways to upgrade their drink recipes.
What is the difference between whiskey and Aperol?
Most whiskies are 40-60% alcohol by volume (ABV), and Aperol is a low-alcohol liqueur, with 11% ABV. While whiskey often has a full-bodied flavor profile composed of oaky or smoky notes, Aperol is light, bittersweet, and zesty. Substituting whiskey for Aperol will make your drink more delicate and subtle, elevating it from a traditional cold-weather cocktail to one that is better suited for drinking by the pool or while soaking in the summer sun.
Some of the flavors you'll taste in Aperol are vanilla, orange, and a blend of herbs, including rhubarb. While it is slightly bitter, akin to the taste of an orange rind, it is also pleasantly invigorating. It isn't overly sweet, and when combined with the other ingredients in a classic Manhattan recipe, it's a great complement to almost any relaxing summer meal, like a grilled tilapia with avocado salsa verde.
How do you make a Summer Manhattan cocktail?
A Summer Manhattan is made with vermouth, bitters, and Aperol. You can also add a garnish of fresh or maraschino cherries and/or an orange slice or rind. To make the drink, you'll start with a cocktail or martini glass filled with ice and add 1 ounce each of Aperol and vermouth. Shake in some bitters, give your drink a quick stir, add your garnish, and enjoy.
You can further customize your drink by trying out different flavors of bitters. Orange bitters will really bring out the citrusy notes in the Aperol, while black cherry bitters will enhance the depth of the drink's flavor profile. Because this recipe is a modified version of a Manhattan, you can experiment with the best bitters for bourbon-forward cocktails to figure out which ones you like most. You can also keep the whiskey and make a Little Italy, which is a mixture of 2 ½ ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey, ¾ ounce of sweet vermouth, and ½ ounce of Aperol served over ice with a garnish of maraschino cherries. If you find yourself enamored with the spirit, Aperol can be used to upgrade this classic cocktail.