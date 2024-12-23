Use Your Aperol To Upgrade This Classic Cocktail When Spritz Season Is Over

The Italian liqueur Aperol is quite often mixed with Prosecco and club soda to make a spritz garnished with an orange slice. The bright-orange liqueur offers notes of orange citrus with mildly sweet notes reminiscent of vanilla. Aperol is a bit bittersweet thanks to those flavor combinations and can be used in many other ways, like an Aperol snow cone. Another unlikely cocktail that can also benefit from the liqueur is the margarita, according to Saeed "Hawk" House, owner and bartender at Cocktails By Hawk LLC, which is also on YouTube.

"Since Aperol has a natural orange flavor note, I believe it can make a great cointreau substitute in margaritas," Hawk says. "Not only will it give the orange flavor profile, it will also add a slight bitter component to the margarita." In case you don't know, most margaritas contain cointreau or triple sec to offset the acidity of the lime juice with citrusy-sweet flavor. That means Aperol is an ideal replacement per House's guidance if you want the essence of orange in a margarita that's not overly sweet.