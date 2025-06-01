12 Budget-Friendly Cheeses You Should Stock Up On
Stocking your fridge and pantry with delicious cheese doesn't have to break your budget. While many equate budget-friendly with cheap or inexpensive, it's wise to look at it as getting the best value for your money. Some of the best cheese to stock up on is accessible and versatile with consistent flavor and complexity, so the price isn't necessarily the only factor that makes a cheese fit within your budget.
We spoke with Jessica Sennett, owner and founder of Cheese Grotto, and Erica Burke, retail operations manager at Cabot Creamery Cooperative to explore budget-friendly cheese options. "A budget friendly cheese is a workhouse in the kitchen," Sennett explains. "I often call this a table cheese — a cheese you can leave on the table — for cooking, for snacking, for a cheese board, for pairing with beverages." This versatility delivers high value. However, flavor should never be compromised, Burke emphasizes. "A good quality cheese comes down to the ingredients," she says. "If it's simply made with milk, salt, and cheese making cultures you know you're in the right place."
Sennett and Burke recommend looking for award medallions on labels to identify top-quality, competition-winning cheeses. "These contests are judged by experts in the field and awards are given to the best cheeses in the country by category," Burke notes. But don't overlook your local cheesemaker, Sennett adds. "Though they may not be at scale nor have the budget to compete, buying directly from your local cheesemaker can sometimes be the best deal."
Cheddar
Cheddar is one of the most popular cheese types — the kind you often see lining the shelves in various styles. This is because Wisconsin, America's cheese capital churns out cheddar at a high rate, with output expected to increase. Demand for cheddar is booming, and rightly so — it goes amazingly well in an endless number of recipes. "Cheddar has so much depth," Erica Burke says. "Depending on the age, the flavor profile can have a totally different taste and texture." This versatility allows you to create multiple meals with a single purchase. As Burke suggests, shred it on top of tacos, tuck it inside burgers, or just nibble on it with some cold cuts. "Depending on ingredient needs," she says, "think of ways to maximize your investment." Bonus: cheddar is suitable for freezing, she adds, though it may become crumbly when thawed, making it preferable for cooking.
Cheddar offers a range of flavor and intensity thanks to aging and added ingredients. Budget-friendly options include popular cheese brands like Cabot, widely distributed brands like Sartori, and master-crafted brands like Deer Creek Cheese, which, as Jessica Sennett notes, offers premium quality from master cheesemaker at an accessible price. Choosing the right type of cheddar can make a difference, whether you're creating a rich, creamy cheese sauce or grating a sharp, tangy topping. It can be beneficial to stockpile different styles before holidays, parties, or gatherings.
Havarti
Havarti, a Danish-style cheese, may not be as popular as cheddar, but its buttery, creamy texture and mild, rich flavor make it a must-have for cooking and eating. Conveniently, it's also budget-friendly. "Fresh cheeses usually cost less due to less labor and infrastructure involved in creating the final cheese," Jessica Sennett explains, "semi-firm cheeses like a great quality havarti that have a month or two of age are also great for melting and snacking." Sometimes compared to Swiss cheese because of the tiny holes created by helpful bacteria, havarti doesn't age as long as Swiss and is therefore fresher, creamier, and somewhat softer. This makes it a great choice for various creations, whether you're stacking it on crackers, melting it for cheeseburgers, or pairing it with chocolate.
For a standout, affordable option, Sennett says, "Roth Cheese Havarti from Wisconsin is excellent, award-winning, incredibly creamy and meltable, and will convert anyone into a havarti lover." And just like cheddar, havarti can be stored for lengthy periods so long as it's properly resealed or kept. "Dense cheeses with no natural rind like cheddars and havarti can be resealed, or stored in a cheese grotto, which maintains a lovely cheese microclimate in your fridge for weeks," she added.
Goat cheese
Goat cheese goes under the radar and is often overlooked in favor of cow's milk cheeses. Also known as chèvre, goat cheese boasts a unique tanginess not found in many other varieties. It's typically soft but can be aged for a firmer texture. Goat cheese is comparable to ricotta or cream cheese in spreadability and smooth texture, while its tangy flavor resembles feta, though milder and less salty. If you're worried it might taste too gamey, and you're hesitant to try it, opt for the marinated version, which offers a milder, herb-infused flavor that masks that concern.
Another budget-friendly find, marinated goat cheese, says Jessica Sennett, is a great way to elevate a dish without spending big bucks. "Marinated goat cheeses... they're often a favorite among cheese board makers," Sennett says, "but the creamy goat cheese can also be schmeared on roasted veggies or a burger or added to a soup or salad for a pop of flavor."
For an affordable marinated option, Sennett recommends CHEVOO, an olive oil marinated goat cheese naturally preserved for longevity. "Additionally, the marinated oil can be used in a vinaigrette, as a drizzle to finish off a dish, or to saute vegetables or protein. There literally is no waste!" she says. With no morsel going unused, goat cheese is a wallet-friendly way to add a touch of sophistication to your meals.
Cottage
You're probably familiar with cottage cheese and its creamy curds. When made from high-quality ingredients, it's a versatile and affordable staple to stock up on. However, the high moisture content means it spoils faster than most cheeses, but freezing it in an airtight container can extend its shelf life. "How long a cheese can be kept is based on its moisture level," Jessica Sennett explains. "Cheeses that are vacuum sealed up on purchase are likely to last longer, as with no exposure to oxygen, there is no further development that can happen on the cheeses' surface." However, there's a chance of textural changes due to water separation. Use thawed cottage cheese in cooked dishes like lasagna or dips to help mask any graininess.
Whether you're new to this low-fat, protein-packed cheese or a longtime fan, you probably known that the mild, slightly tangy flavor makes it a blank canvas for a variety of add-ins. This cheese is easily elevated with herbs and cured meat, but you can also be more creative and incorporate nuts and a drizzle of honey. A simple combination of cheesy, fruity, and nutty flavors can turn ordinary into elaborate, ideal when you have guests over or want to treat yourself to a touch of luxury at the end of a long week.
Gouda
With its smooth, buttery flavor and subtle nutty undertones, gouda is a budget-friendly crowd-pleaser that can help stretch your cheese dollars. It's a well-rounded cheese that's not overpowering, says Erica Burke, but has high meltability, tastes great on its own, and enhances various dishes. Enjoying gouda fresh can upgrade a simple snack session or comfort meal. This cheese would work with various seasonal fruit, honey, and crackers, while aged gouda can be a great partner with chocolate. Gouda can vary in price, depending on production and age, but you can find simple, affordable options. As this is a variety of hard cheese, you can buy more and stock it in the fridge. It can last a long time in the fridge when it's wrapped properly. When opened, it will last for approximately a month.
Gouda's lower moisture content makes it more suitable for freezing, says Burke, but since moisture in cheese crystallizes when frozen, it can alter the texture of the cheese when it thaws. "If you absolutely need to freeze the cheese, plan on using it exclusively for cooking," she advises.
Mozzarella
Who doesn't love having mozzarella on hand? It's a magical cheese with incredible versatility, conjuring up cozy vibes of stretchy, gooey pizza or creamy, velvety bruschetta topping. There's a big difference, however, between fresh mozzarella — the soft, creamy version with a short shelf life — and low-moisture mozzarella, which is firmer and better for storing. When fresh mozzarella is stored in brine, it maintains the proper acidity level, says Jessica Sennett, but it doesn't last as long as low-moisture mozzarella.
To find the right mozzarella to stock up on, look for solid blocks of low-moisture mozzarella, the kind you can shred yourself. "Avoid preshredded," Sennett advises. "So much flavor and texture is lost, so if you want the cheese to be a hit, I recommend avoiding these bits and bobs of cheese that have been shredded or grated down for weeks." By purchasing cheese as a block, you gain control over storing it properly. "Freezing will always compromise flavor and complexity and texture of a cheese," Sennett warns. "However, if it is only being used for cooking then freezing in vacuum sealed or no oxygen containers is the best way." She also suggests cutting or shredding the cheese into ready-to-use portions so you don't have to defrost more than necessary. For a top-quality yet affordable option, Sennett suggests Belgioioso Cheese in Wisconsin, which has received many recent awards for their mozzarella products.
Cream cheese
Cream cheese is a versatile cheese product that can be enjoyed as is or in a wide range of recipes. Whether you spread it on bagels or love the creamy richness it adds to sauces or desserts, cream cheese is a handy, budget-friendly go-to pick. The affordability makes it easy to stock up on, since it's widely available in various sizes, from 8-ounce blocks to large tubs, at reasonable prices, often costing less per ounce than specialty cheeses. Cream cheese also has a fairly long shelf life, typically lasting weeks in the fridge when unopened and about two weeks after opening, making it ideal for bulk buying without worrying about spoiling.
Erica Burke explains that soft and semi-soft cheeses, such as cream cheese, ricotta, or mozzarella, "should typically be stored in their natural liquid in a plastic container." Cream cheese freezes well for up to two months; just wrap it tightly to avoid freezer burn and thaw it in the fridge for cooking. Due to the high moisture content of cream cheese, after thawing, the texture might not be the same, but this cream cheese can be used in various recipes such as cheesecake, dips, stuffed peppers, or lasagna. It's a cost-effective way to add flavor and creaminess to meals while stretching your grocery budget.
Parmesan
Parmigiano-Reggiano and Parmesan are not the same. The original Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano is a sharp, nutty cheese that easily transforms dishes with just a sprinkle or shave. The production is strict and restricted to several Italian regions, and all cheese has a minimum aging requirement of 12 months. It is a hard Italian classic that goes well with acidic foods or rich dishes, adding a complementary strength and underlying umami. Parmigiano-Reggiano is not cheap, but Erica Burke suggests that if you can get cut-to-order cheese, "ask for a smaller piece of cheese to meet your needs and budget."
On the other hand, Parmesan cheese is usually produced in the U.S., and it's only modeled on the original Italian version. It's usually the more affordable version, but it varies in quality. When choosing a high-quality Parmesan that's affordable and easy to store, consider Sartori, which carries several high-quality cheeses, including Parmesan. Jessica Sennett claims it's "has been recognized in many awards programs."
Parmesan is usually aged, which accounts for low moisture and a firmer, more crumbly texture. This makes it a great choice for storing. If you have semi-firm or hard cheese like Parmesan, Burke explains, "it's always best to store it in its original wrapper then tightly wrapped with plastic wrap. This helps keep your cheese fresh, preserves the flavor, prevents mold and helps it from drying out."
Feta
From the heart of Greece, feta cheese delivers a tangy, salty, bold burst of flavor. It's a brined cheese made from sheep's milk or a sheep-goat blend and is considered a Mediterranean staple. You may visualize it sitting atop a Greek salad, but its crumbly yet creamy texture can enhance a number of other dishes, such as savory pastries or scrambled eggs.
To get the best value and quality, consider the brand and where to purchase your feta supply. "Trader Joe's is always known for its affordable options," says Jessica Sennett, though she warns that she doesn't appreciate the brand's lack of transparency when it comes to origin and producer. She also mentions Costco as a great place to find good deals. Feta cheese is a good choice to stock up on since it can be frozen, which is convenient for taking advantage of sales. Like most other high-moisture cheeses, feta's texture may become slightly crumbly or less creamy after thawing, but its bold, tangy flavor remains intact. To freeze feta, keep it in an air-tight container or wrapped tightly in a freezer bag. Thawed feta is ideal for cooking, but we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to eat it straight from the container.
Gruyère
Not quite as budget-friendly as cheddar, Gruyère is a favorite among chefs and home cooks for its rich, nutty, and subtly sweet flavor. Gruyère is considered a mid-moisture cheese — not as soft as fresh mozzarella but not as hard as Parmesan. Similar to havarti or gouda, it delivers a smooth, creamy texture and is sought after for its melting qualities. It's aged for about a year and may have small holes, a trait shared with havarti and other Swiss cheeses. The longer it's aged, the deeper its flavor becomes, and moisture evaporation creates a crystallized crunch. Its versatility means you can enjoy it multiple ways and not feel guilty about stockpiling it for future use.
Swiss Gruyère is widely available at many stores, but you need to know how to distinguish authentic versions from affordable knockoffs. To ensure you're getting the real deal, Jessica Sennett highlights the importance of origin certifications. "In regard to European imports," Sennett explains, "the most budget-friendly, yet still good quality, options will often have an AOP (Appellation d' Origine Protege), a designation of origin which protects the integrity and authenticity of the production." Authentic Swiss Gruyère carries an EU certification to ensure its origin and confirm that traditional production methods were used. Besides Gruyère, Sennet also mentions Manchego PDO as a good example.
Manchego
Hailing from the La Mancha region of Spain and made from the Manchega sheep's milk, Manchego cheese is complex, usually with a distinctively nutty and slightly tangy flavor. It's typically considered a low-moisture cheese that differs in texture and flavor depending on its age. Younger versions are milder, smoother, and lighter in flavor, while aged Manchego develops a deep, nutty, almost caramel-like taste. Young Manchego melts well, whereas aged versions are ideal for grating. This off-the-beaten-path cheese can transform your snack time, add depth to pasta dishes, or pair well with fruit or nuts.
To ensure top quality, an authentic Manchego sports an EU certification. Though European imported cheeses are typically pricier than domestic ones, some supermarkets or specialty stores offer affordable options to diversify your cheese drawer. "Cow milk cheeses are usually less expensive than goat or sheep milk, due to the larger yield and availability of cow milk. However, there are some international exceptions like Manchego from Spain, where sheep milk flows more freely," Jessica Sennett explains.
Blue
Blue cheese is one of the best cheeses to buy on a budget — if you're a fan. While costlier European imports like Italian gorgonzola and French Roquetfort may be out of your price range, domestic blue cheese, such as hand-crafted Salemville Blue out of Wisconsin, has an affordable price. It's another versatile cheese that can take part in numerous dishes, from sauces to dips and steak to pasta. Some folks enjoy it paired with honey, chocolate, or figs, while others love it on top of a salad or piled on a burger.
Blue cheese is perhaps best known for its pungent aroma, though the distinct blue-green look also makes an impression. Creamy to crumbly in texture, blue cheese ranges from tangy to sharp and mild to spicy, depending on its age. Blue cheese should be wrapped in aluminum foil and stored in an airtight container. This prevents it from drying out and becoming overloaded with fridge odor. It can be frozen, but expect that it will lose some of its character and many distinct qualities.