12 Budget-Friendly Cheeses You Should Stock Up On

Stocking your fridge and pantry with delicious cheese doesn't have to break your budget. While many equate budget-friendly with cheap or inexpensive, it's wise to look at it as getting the best value for your money. Some of the best cheese to stock up on is accessible and versatile with consistent flavor and complexity, so the price isn't necessarily the only factor that makes a cheese fit within your budget.

We spoke with Jessica Sennett, owner and founder of Cheese Grotto, and Erica Burke, retail operations manager at Cabot Creamery Cooperative to explore budget-friendly cheese options. "A budget friendly cheese is a workhouse in the kitchen," Sennett explains. "I often call this a table cheese — a cheese you can leave on the table — for cooking, for snacking, for a cheese board, for pairing with beverages." This versatility delivers high value. However, flavor should never be compromised, Burke emphasizes. "A good quality cheese comes down to the ingredients," she says. "If it's simply made with milk, salt, and cheese making cultures you know you're in the right place."

Sennett and Burke recommend looking for award medallions on labels to identify top-quality, competition-winning cheeses. "These contests are judged by experts in the field and awards are given to the best cheeses in the country by category," Burke notes. But don't overlook your local cheesemaker, Sennett adds. "Though they may not be at scale nor have the budget to compete, buying directly from your local cheesemaker can sometimes be the best deal."