Upgrade Your Starbucks Pink Drink For Summer With These 2 Additions
It's Pink Drink season at Starbucks, and the new 2025 summer menu just made them even pinker. Upon the announcement of one new refreshing drink and three returning favorites — that is, every variation of the fan-favorite boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers — Starbucks made it possible to upgrade your Pink Drink with the addition of Raspberry Flavored Pearls. The chewy, popping, pink boba-inspired pearls are made from a plant-based gelatin alternative known as carrageenan that is naturally derived from red seaweed, making them completely gelatin-free as well as vegan and vegetarian-friendly.
Flavored with sugar and juice concentrates, these bright pink popping pearls add a burst of raspberry flavor to your already pink drinks, along with a texture you'll never get bored with. However, if you want to take your Pink Drink up (or technically down) another shade in color and texture, you can combine the Raspberry Flavored Pearls with Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream cold foam. With the option to substitute the classic cold foam flavor for strawberry cold foam instead, you can level up the color with a pink-colored cold foam on top and the Raspberry Flavored Pearls at the bottom. But that's not the only drink you can add them to this summer.
Your Starbucks strawberry matcha just got pinker -- and poppier
Strawberry and matcha are a match made in heaven. With the strawberry purée available as a syrup option at Starbucks, there's an easy way to get your fix and upgrade it too. While you can turn your Starbucks Pink Drink into a strawberry matcha any time of the year, if you want even more of the tart berry flavor that complements the green tea's natural earthiness, you can take advantage of the seasonal Raspberry Flavored Pearls by adding them this summer. You can also take notes from the Pink Drink upgrades above by combining the pearls with the addition of Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream cold foam.
Another option would be to order a classic iced matcha latte with the Raspberry Flavored Pearls added to it, or add them to your Strawberry Creme Frappuccino for more texture and pink color. Of course, the option to substitute the whipped cream for cold foam also stands in this case as well, with the option to upgrade it to a strawberry cold foam if you're feeling extra. It's also worth mentioning that Starbucks does a non-dairy version of its Frappuccinos and cold foams, along with various plant-based milk alternatives at no extra charge.
Knowing that the strawberry purée is one of the many dairy-free syrup and sauce options from Starbucks, and the Raspberry Flavored Pearls themselves are completely plant-based, the even pinker Pink Drinks and berry flavors are an option for everybody this summer.