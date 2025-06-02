Upgrade Your Starbucks Pink Drink For Summer With These 2 Additions

Strawberry and matcha are a match made in heaven. With the strawberry purée available as a syrup option at Starbucks, there's an easy way to get your fix and upgrade it too. While you can turn your Starbucks Pink Drink into a strawberry matcha any time of the year, if you want even more of the tart berry flavor that complements the green tea's natural earthiness, you can take advantage of the seasonal Raspberry Flavored Pearls by adding them this summer. You can also take notes from the Pink Drink upgrades above by combining the pearls with the addition of Starbucks' vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

Another option would be to order a classic iced matcha latte with the Raspberry Flavored Pearls added to it, or add them to your Strawberry Creme Frappuccino for more texture and pink color. Of course, the option to substitute the whipped cream for cold foam also stands in this case as well, with the option to upgrade it to a strawberry cold foam if you're feeling extra. It's also worth mentioning that Starbucks does a non-dairy version of its Frappuccinos and cold foams, along with various plant-based milk alternatives at no extra charge.

Knowing that the strawberry purée is one of the many dairy-free syrup and sauce options from Starbucks, and the Raspberry Flavored Pearls themselves are completely plant-based, the even pinker Pink Drinks and berry flavors are an option for everybody this summer.