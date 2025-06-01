13 Fresh Foods You Should Be Freeze-Drying (And Why)

Fruits are nature's candy, but we don't just eat them because they taste sweet. Many fruits are also incredibly nutritious; they're particularly high in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, so when we preserve fruit to help it last longer, it's important to leave its nutritional content intact. Enter: Freeze-drying. In a nutshell, freeze-drying involves removing the water from a food (or another product, like a pharmaceutical substance) by turning ice into vapor. The food is frozen first, and then placed in a freeze-dryer for sublimation (that's the scientific term for turning ice straight into vapor, without the liquid stage in between). This method of dehydration is gentler than other preservation techniques and allows the food to retain its structure, color, and nutritional benefits.

Freeze-drying (known as lyophilization) is used by professionals, including brands and chefs, to preserve food, making it easier to store and transport without impacting quality. But it is also possible to freeze-dry foods from home, too — doing so can help them last longer, giving you convenient, nutrient-dense ingredients on hand when you need them. Fun fact: Freeze-dried foods can literally last decades.

To freeze-dry from home, you will need a freeze-dryer (it's not advisable to try and freeze-dry without one). These can be found online, from brands like Harvest Right and Excalibur. If you're ready to start, you'll be pleased to know that there are many different fresh foods you can freeze-dry. Fruit, sure. But also, coffee, spinach, and even candy. Keep reading to find out more.