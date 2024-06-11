Here's How Long Chicken Can Safely Be Frozen In Different Forms

While it's ideal to cook ingredients at their freshest, buying food in bulk and freezing it for later consumption is simply more convenient. Besides, its quality can be preserved through proper storage. When it comes to chicken and its different available forms in the market, each type has its own rules and methods that ensure not just the food's longevity but also overall food safety. Each form also has its respective storage life. According to the USDA, a properly frozen whole chicken can last for a year, portioned chicken parts for nine months, and ground chicken for three to four months. Cooked chicken dishes stay good in the freezer for four months and even six months for those that are sauce or gravy-heavy. Cooked chicken nuggets and patties, on the other hand, can be frozen for up to three months.

When buying raw chicken, you might wonder if it's better to buy fresh or frozen. Although there's a lingering reluctance to buy frozen meat due to its perceived inferiority in taste and quality, experts say it's better to buy industrially frozen poultry and stash it in the freezer. Fresh chicken loses moisture and nutrients while in transit from the supermarket to your home, and home freezers are no match for industrial ones. Waiting for it to get appropriately cold further contributes to the degradation of the chicken's quality. Consider these factors the next time you're in the meat section of the supermarket and planning to buy supplies in bulk.