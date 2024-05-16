Why You Shouldn't Store Rotisserie Chicken In The Bag It's Sold In

Smart shoppers know the value of buying a rotisserie chicken during a grocery run. You can stretch this purchase through all the delicious ways you can use it in the kitchen, letting you make meals that don't take long to cook. To ensure that the chicken stays flavorful and juicy, take it out of its packaging once you get home.

Since the chicken is packed into the bag while warm, keeping it sealed builds up moisture. This creates a humid setting that's conducive to the growth of bacteria, yeast, and mold and will hasten spoilage. Rotisserie chicken is safe to leave out at room temperature for two hours while you set the table for a meal. If the day is quite warm and hits beyond 80 degrees Fahrenheit, remember to store the food in the refrigerator within an hour.

If you're not planning to serve the chicken immediately, let it cool down before transferring it into a different container, following the same principle of avoiding moisture buildup that affects food safety. You can hasten the cooling process by breaking the chicken down into smaller pieces. Debone it at the same time, but don't throw the bones out so you can make chicken stock later. Encase the meat in plastic wrap or aluminum foil to keep it from drying out and absorbing other odors, then seal it inside an airtight container. Place it at the back of the fridge where it'll stay good for four days.