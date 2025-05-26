The 10 Healthiest Beef Jerky Brands You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're hungry and craving protein, beef jerky delivers the energy boost you need. Sinking your teeth into savory, salty meat when you're running from one errand to the next can liven up your day. Staying active and on the move calls for high-quality beef jerky, but who wants to spend time scouring ingredient lists, deciphering cryptic certification marks that resemble another language while comparing brands, when you really just want to grab a bag and go? With options like sticks, jerky, biltong, and other cured meats ... well, it's a meaty abundance of options.

Beef jerky stands apart from smoky, sausage-like sticks or cured, air-dried biltong, both of which are softer and have a tender chew. Jerky is thinly sliced beef that's dehydrated and seasoned and is typically tough and chewy in texture. Not all beef jerky is created equal, so I reached out to Judy Cho, board-certified holistic nutrition and functional medicine practitioner, to get her take on the best jerky to fuel on-the-go energy needs. Cho, a best-selling author and podcast host of Nutrition with Judy, shared her insights.

"Life is ... about balance," says Judy Cho, founder of Empower Functional Health. "Eating less-than-ideal beef jerky occasionally probably won't hurt, just don't make it a staple in your diet," she says. Even if you can't find jerky that meets the gold standard, she notes that it's still a better choice than most processed snacks. "Ideally, you want to look for beef jerky with zero added sugar, no alcohol, no MSG, no natural flavors, and natural preservatives like salt, celery juice powder, rosemary, or vinegar," Cho advises. It should also be soy-, gluten-, and GMO-free.