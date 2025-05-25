Peroni: What To Know About The Best-Selling Italian Beer

Peroni is not only Italy's biggest-selling beer brand, but it also epitomizes much of what people love about the country. With plenty of style and sophistication, its popularity comes as no surprise. Known for its crisp and refreshing taste, Peroni has become a favorite in many bars, restaurants, and homes. It's the type of beer that works perfectly on a sunny terrace in Rome, with a pizza in California, or anywhere in between. But what makes this beer so popular, and does it deserve its international reputation?

As well as pondering those key questions, I'll also take a deep dive into Peroni and give you plenty of interesting bits of info along the way. As a beer lover who has enjoyed many trips to Italy over the years, I feel well placed to guide you through this beer giant. Not only that, but we have also had the pleasure of speaking to Peroni for this article. The company has not only provided us with some great insights but also some fascinating historical pictures. Without further delay, here's everything you need to know about Italy's most iconic brew.