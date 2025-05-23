We Ranked This Walmart Frozen Treat Last. Here's Why The Flavor Didn't Cut It

To be fair, we were comparing these Great Value Freedom Pops to things like chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches and chocolate-dipped vanilla ice cream cones. When held up against such deliciously decadent offerings, a light, watery-by-nature ice pop doesn't stand too much of a chance. But if we were offered one of the patriotic pops at a summer barbecue? We can't say we'd turn it down. As for other Walmart shoppers, well, their opinions seem to be split on the matter.

Some taste-testers, like TikTok's @bootlegfoodreview, actually prefer Great Value's ices to the original Bomb Pops. As the TikToker explained in his video comparing the two, he actually found that the cherry and lime flavors of the Walmart brand pop offered a more potent kick than the OG (the blue raspberry portion, however, was a let down). And while some commenters agreed that the Freedom Pops win out not only in flavor, but also in price, a number of others claimed that it just couldn't live up to the texture of the original. As one user wrote on the post, "Bomb Pop is way better. The Walmart ones are more icy, not the same texture at [all.]"

If you're a fan of these three-flavored popsicles, you may not mind the differences (especially if it saves you some dough). Still, if we had to choose a dessert from Walmart's frozen food section, we'd opt for something a little heartier, creamier, and, of course, more chocolaty — but that's just us.