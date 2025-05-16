5 Best Starbucks Drinks To Pair With The New Horchata Syrup

Back in April, Starbucks told Tasting Table that its upcoming 2025 summer menu would feature some returning favorites, namely its fan-favorite boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers. However, pretty soon, you'll also get to enjoy a new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso as well. Made with espresso and oat milk, the drink is shaken together with ice and Starbucks' new horchata syrup. The new summer menu drink brings together the rich flavors of espresso and the sweet, cinnamon-infused flavor of horchata. While that does sound delicious, it's not the only drink you can pair with the syrup this summer.

Horchata is a drink popular in Hispanic cultures, made from a combination of rice water, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar. It can be found served anywhere from your favorite taco spot to street food carts — and now, even the Starbucks drive-thru. But while both Starbucks' new drink and its associated syrup depart from the traditional Mexican horchata recipe, neither will disappoint. Paired with espresso, you get a sweet, creamy, and refreshing horchata flavor that many have been adding to homemade iced coffee already. Still, that doesn't mean it's the only way you can enjoy it this summer.

From your shaken espresso to your Frappuccinos or your cold brew to your matcha, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Starbucks' new horchata syrup this summer. Rumored to become available as early as May 20th for a limited time, there's no better time than now to get your drink order ready.